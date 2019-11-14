7 Reasons Why You Should Check Out the Charleston Classic 

SPONSORED CONTENT
College basketball season tipped earlier this month and will hit Charleston in full force next week with the 12th annual Charleston Classic. The eight team-bracketed tournament is one of the biggest sporting events in Charleston each year. This year’s event will take place on November 21, 22 & 24 at TD Arena.
Here are seven reasons why you should consider attending the lowcountry’s premiere college hoops event:
1) The field features two teams ranked in the top 20 nationally
Florida is currently ranked #6 in the AP Poll. The Gators shot up the preseason rankings after securing a commitment from Virginia Tech transfer Kerry Blackshear, who will return to the Charleston after winning the tournament with the Hokies last season. Xavier is currently ranked #19 and is expected to compete for the Big East title. Other teams include a rising UConn, two-time Classic Champion Miami, returning MAC champion Buffalo, preseason Missouri Valley favorite Missouri State, Saint Joseph’s, and Towson.
2) Individual tickets start at just $25 for two games!
The tournament is consists of six sessions, each including two back-to-back games. Tickets are per session, meaning you get to see two games for one price! Single-session tickets are either $25 or $40 depending on the tier. At a capacity of just over 5,000, there isn’t a bad seat in the house at TD Arena. Visit the Charleston Classic website for more information: http://espnevents.com/charleston-classic/tickets
3) Love the NCAA Tournament? The Charleston Classic has a similar bracket-style format.
Each team will play three games over the period of four games. After Day 1 a “winners’ bracket” and “losers’ bracket” will be formed. Ultimately, a champion will be crowned after the championship game, which tips at 8:30 PM on Sunday, November 24. A complete schedule/bracket can be found below and on our website here: http://espnevents.com/charleston-classic/bracket
4) Some of the nation’s top young talent will be on display
Nine of the top 100 incoming freshman (according to the ESPN 100 rankings) will be featured:
• Florida – 3
• Led by #10 overall recruit Scottie Lewis. Lewis is projected to be the #9 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft per the latest mock draft from Sporting News.
• UConn – 3
• Miami – 2
• Xavier – 1
5) Ticket discounts are available
Discounts are available for military, students, and groups!
6) There are plenty of opportunities to attend
7) VIP Hospitality (including comp beer and wine) is available
Want to come in style? VIP Hospitality is available through PRIMESPORT. The package includes a fully catered meal from a local Charleston restaurant as well as unlimited snacks, soda, beer, and wine. Both domestic and local craft beer options will be offered. Learn more and purchase here: https://www.primesport.com/d/charleston-classic-tickets?official-ticket-packages
The Essentials:
Who: Buffalo, UConn, #6 Florida, Miami, Missouri State, Saint Joseph’s, Towson, #19 Xavier (and you)
What: Bracket-style college basketball tournament (Purchase tickets)
When: November 21, 22 & 24
Where: TD Arena | Downtown Charleston
Why: The Charleston Classic is one of the largest annual sporting events to come to this great city and this year hosts its best field in history. All 12 games are broadcast on ESPN networks so let’s pack out TD Arena to watch some quality college basketball.