6 cozy Charleston restaurant fireplaces to curl up next to today 

It's gross outside. Bridges are backed up, roads are (sort of) slick, and skies are that certain shade of gray, one shade too light for snowfall, but just dark enough to make you fall into a deep ennui. Makes ya want to curl up with a hot toddy and a hot fire, no?
Well, if lighting up in your home is out of the question, there are several area restaurants with working fireplaces that will warm you right up, and make those winter libations just the way you like them. Check out the hot havens below:
Red Drum
Settle down at one of Red Drum
's long wooden tables in front of their expansive fireplace and order up a Hemingway Daiquiri or Pimm's Cup and imagine you're in warmer climes, or perhaps hunkered down in a British shire.
Red Drum is open Mon.-Fri. from 5:30-10:30 p.m. and Sat. and Sun. from 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. for brunch and 5:30-10:30 p.m. for dinner.
Poogan's Porch
Poogan's
already has that cozy old house feel, so the fireplace is really a cherry on top of that old fashioned you should be ordering. The restaurant has multiple fireplaces and "lights them on cold days." We think the next week or so should fit that description. Poogan's is open daily for brunch from 10:30 a.m.- 2 p.m. and dinner from 5 to 10:30 p.m.
Leon's Oyster Shop
What pairs well with fried chicken sammies and oysters casino? Why, a blaring fire and boozy Boulevardier (bourbon, campari, sweet vermouth) of course. Head to Leon's
for all of the above — BONUS, there's an extensive list
of grower champagne to peruse so you can pop bottles to celebrate the end of 2017/beginning of 2018 and beyond. See, January isn't so bad. Leon's is open Sun.-Thurs., 11 a.m.- 10 p.m. and Fri. and Sat. 11 a.m.-11 p.m.
Poe's Tavern
Once upon a midnight dreary ... well, if this gloom and doom doesn't fit the bill, what does? Make the trip to Sullivan's and warm up in front of Poe's
cozy embers (see pic above). Feast on burgers and brews by the fire from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. Mon.-Sun.
Zero George
So technically Zero Restaurant is lighting up with candles
in their fireplace, not burning logs, but hey, the feeling is the same. And the space is so damn cozy, you won't notice that you don't need to stoke the fire. Zero is open Tues.-Sun. from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. for dinner.
Closed for Business
So, same deal at CFB
— no real flames, just those electric lightbulb imitation flickers. But again, with cozy leather couches surrounding the fireplace and a beer list that would make any hop lover's head spin, this is still a notable nook. CFB is open Sun.-Wed. from 11 a.m.-12 a.m. and Thurs.- Sat. from 11 a.m.-2am.
Know of a fabulous fireplace we haven't listed? Email the deets to maryscott@charlestoncitypaper.com.