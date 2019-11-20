2019 Gift Guide: Week 1 

With the holiday shopping season kicking off, it's time for our annual Holiday Gift Guide. This year we've put together five weeks worth of gift ideas that you'll find here and in the next four issues. All five gift guides will be different so check them all out so you can find something for everyone on your list — and remember to tell them you saw it in City Paper!

Marc Trujillo: American Purgatory

Unbelievably realistic oil paintings of the remarkably unremarkable. $24.95

Available at Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art

CofC Reversible Winter Scarf

Reversible fine gauge knit scarf. One size. 100% acrylic. $32.98

Available at Barnes & Noble at CofC

Antique, wood painted horse

From Scotland. $400

Available at Bibelot

Goldbug Napkin Ring

Engraving available. $25

Available at Croghan's Jewel Box

Family Night Package

Training classes for all ages start as low as $85 a month. Ninja T-shirt $17. Buy $50 in Sesame Burgers and Beer gift cards and get $10 bonus bucks!

Available at Flip! gym and Sesame Burgers

Denon Integrated Amplifier

80 watts per channel. $225

Available at Audio Sound Solutions

Turley Zinfandel

Choose from Old Vine, Duarte, Fredericks, & Turley Estate. 15% Discount (no other discounts apply)

Available at the Wine Shop of Charleston

Grainne Morton Earrings

Made in Scotland from precious stones and Victorian "found" objects. Set in 18kt plated over sterling silver. $1,250

Available at Out of Hand Boutique

CofC Pillow

12"x9" woven pillow with canvas backing and corded edges. $39.98

Available at Barnes & Noble at CofC

Charleston Camelia Bowl

A classic gift for the garden lover. $65

Available at Croghan's Jewel Box

Dinner and A Show

Enjoy exceptional musical theater entertainment and dinner at Tattooed Moose. $35+

Available at Cultural Arts Center Charleston and Tattooed Moose

Sewing Downsouth Pillows

A sewing and southern lifestyle with pillows, hats, totes, and T-shirts. Perfect for gifts for those that love Craig Conover! $58+

Available at Style Dwell

Giraffe container sets w/ succulents and airplants

Set of two (1 large, 1 med). $75

Available at Tiger Lily

Bogg Bag

Unlike other totes, the durable, washable Bogg Bag won't tip over and the bottom won't leak. $54.95+

Available at Style Dwell

Hydrafacial

Cleanse, extract and hydrate with a HydraFacial© for only $100 (Reg. $125)

Available at Dermandlaser

Maple Bacon Cupcake

Maple cupcake topped with maple buttercream, chopped bacon, maple syrup. $3.59

Available at Candi Love's Bakery

4 Piece Cosmetic bag set

Playful Penguins in Cabernet. $75

Available at Vera Bradley

Kush Candles

100% pure soy wax, infused with hemp seed oil. $7+

Available at Smoke n Brew

The Cigar Factory book

This novel follows the parallel lives of family matriarchs working on segregated floors of the massive Charleston Cigar Factory. $19.99

Available at Mercantile & Mash

36 Piece Tower of Chocolate

Four-tier box, holds an assortment of 36 exclusive hand-painted or hand-rolled chocolate truffles. $73.95

Available at Christophe Chocolatier

Jack of All Trades kit

Facial cleanser, cooling body lotion, volume thickening shampoo, SPF 20 face moisturizer, charcoal body soap bar. $49

Available at Barrelli Barber

Jonathan Green art puzzles and calendars

Calendar $15.95, puzzles $19.50. Downtown location only.

Available at Tiger Lily

Reusable Beeswax Food Storage Wraps

Charleston made eco-friendly reusable food wrap. $20

Available at Mercantile & Mash

Pink Villa

Wall hanging by Deane V. Bowers. Made from recycled materials. $125

Available at Charleston Crafts

Pfb vanish

This roll-on formula is designed to treat ingrown hairs or razor burn. $25

Available at Spa Adagio

Lemon Eucalyptus Body Lotion

Derived from organic products, this product supports and revitalizes skin all day long. $39

Available at Charleston Hemp Collective

Atmos Micro Pal

The best battery for all your 510 tread needs.

Available at Purple Haze

Gift card

To use for lash extensions, massages, facials, and more.

Available at Anne Bonny's

Hemp Cookies

Handmade, local Chocolate Espresso cookies that nourish your soul. 25mg of CBD baked into each cookie to comfort you day or night. $6 ea.

Available at Charleston Hemp Collective

Pyrite and Gold Plated Dangle Earring

$140

Available at Seyahan

Scarf

By Nancy J. Warren. Hand woven and hand-dyed rayon. $225

Available at Charleston Crafts

Bottle Grinders

Clever, powerful grinders for salt, pepper, spices, grains, nuts, and seeds.

Available at Hausful

PAX 3 Vaporizer

Dual functions.

Available at Purple Haze

Lingerie

Available for all shapes and sizes. Assorted colors and styles. $29.99 - $99.99

Available at Guilty Pleasures

Geisha's Secrets Collection

Includes erotic massage oil, warming aphrodisiac oil, mini massage candle, personal lubricant, and warming & cooling sensations cream. $29.99

Available at Guilty Pleasures

Kush Queen CBD Bath Bombs

Available at I heart CBD

LELO SONA Cruise

Eight powerful settings & patterns w/ cruise control to maintain consistent intensity, waterproof, fully rechargeable. $169.99

Available at Guilty Pleasures

Red Hot Lingerie

Turn up the heat in this red hot lingerie set!

Available at Chateauxxx