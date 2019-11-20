2019 Gift Guide: Week 1 

With the holiday shopping season kicking off, it's time for our annual Holiday Gift Guide. This year we've put together five weeks worth of gift ideas that you'll find here and in the next four issues. All five gift guides will be different so check them all out so you can find something for everyone on your list — and remember to tell them you saw it in City Paper!
Unbelievably realistic oil paintings of the remarkably unremarkable. $24.95
Available at Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art
Reversible fine gauge knit scarf. One size. 100% acrylic. $32.98
Available at Barnes & Noble at CofC
From Scotland. $400
Available at Bibelot
Engraving available. $25
Available at Croghan's Jewel Box
Training classes for all ages start as low as $85 a month. Ninja T-shirt $17. Buy $50 in Sesame Burgers and Beer gift cards and get $10 bonus bucks!
Available at Flip! gym and Sesame Burgers
80 watts per channel. $225
Available at Audio Sound Solutions
Choose from Old Vine, Duarte, Fredericks, & Turley Estate. 15% Discount (no other discounts apply)
Available at the Wine Shop of Charleston
Made in Scotland from precious stones and Victorian "found" objects. Set in 18kt plated over sterling silver. $1,250
Available at Out of Hand Boutique
12"x9" woven pillow with canvas backing and corded edges. $39.98
Available at Barnes & Noble at CofC
A classic gift for the garden lover. $65
Available at Croghan's Jewel Box
Enjoy exceptional musical theater entertainment and dinner at Tattooed Moose. $35+
Available at Cultural Arts Center Charleston and Tattooed Moose
A sewing and southern lifestyle with pillows, hats, totes, and T-shirts. Perfect for gifts for those that love Craig Conover! $58+
Available at Style Dwell
Set of two (1 large, 1 med). $75
Available at Tiger Lily
Unlike other totes, the durable, washable Bogg Bag won't tip over and the bottom won't leak. $54.95+
Available at Style Dwell
Cleanse, extract and hydrate with a HydraFacial© for only $100 (Reg. $125)
Available at Dermandlaser
Maple cupcake topped with maple buttercream, chopped bacon, maple syrup. $3.59
Available at Candi Love's Bakery
Playful Penguins in Cabernet. $75
Available at Vera Bradley
100% pure soy wax, infused with hemp seed oil. $7+
Available at Smoke n Brew
This novel follows the parallel lives of family matriarchs working on segregated floors of the massive Charleston Cigar Factory. $19.99
Available at Mercantile & Mash
Four-tier box, holds an assortment of 36 exclusive hand-painted or hand-rolled chocolate truffles. $73.95
Available at Christophe Chocolatier
Facial cleanser, cooling body lotion, volume thickening shampoo, SPF 20 face moisturizer, charcoal body soap bar. $49
Available at Barrelli Barber
Calendar $15.95, puzzles $19.50. Downtown location only.
Available at Tiger Lily
Charleston made eco-friendly reusable food wrap. $20
Available at Mercantile & Mash
Wall hanging by Deane V. Bowers. Made from recycled materials. $125
Available at Charleston Crafts
This roll-on formula is designed to treat ingrown hairs or razor burn. $25
Available at Spa Adagio
Derived from organic products, this product supports and revitalizes skin all day long. $39
Available at Charleston Hemp Collective
The best battery for all your 510 tread needs.
Available at Purple Haze
To use for lash extensions, massages, facials, and more.
Available at Anne Bonny's
Handmade, local Chocolate Espresso cookies that nourish your soul. 25mg of CBD baked into each cookie to comfort you day or night. $6 ea.
Available at Charleston Hemp Collective
$140
Available at Seyahan
By Nancy J. Warren. Hand woven and hand-dyed rayon. $225
Available at Charleston Crafts
Clever, powerful grinders for salt, pepper, spices, grains, nuts, and seeds.
Available at Hausful
Dual functions.
Available at Purple Haze
Available for all shapes and sizes. Assorted colors and styles. $29.99 - $99.99
Available at Guilty Pleasures
Includes erotic massage oil, warming aphrodisiac oil, mini massage candle, personal lubricant, and warming & cooling sensations cream. $29.99
Available at Guilty Pleasures
Available at I heart CBD
Eight powerful settings & patterns w/ cruise control to maintain consistent intensity, waterproof, fully rechargeable. $169.99
Available at Guilty Pleasures
Turn up the heat in this red hot lingerie set!
Available at Chateauxxx