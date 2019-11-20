November 20, 2019 Calendar+Scene » Holiday Happenings

2019 Gift Guide: Week 1 

By

With the holiday shopping season kicking off, it's time for our annual Holiday Gift Guide. This year we've put together five weeks worth of gift ideas that you'll find here and in the next four issues. All five gift guides will be different so check them all out so you can find something for everyone on your list — and remember to tell them you saw it in City Paper!

click to enlarge _americanpurgatory_gift_guide-150.jpg

Marc Trujillo: American Purgatory

Unbelievably realistic oil paintings of the remarkably unremarkable. $24.95
Available at Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art

click to enlarge _cofc_scarf_barnes_and_noble-11.jpg

CofC Reversible Winter Scarf

Reversible fine gauge knit scarf. One size. 100% acrylic. $32.98
Available at Barnes & Noble at CofC

click to enlarge _antiquehorse_bibelot-22.jpg

Antique, wood painted horse

From Scotland. $400
Available at Bibelot

click to enlarge croghans_-_goldbug_napkin_ring.jpg

Goldbug Napkin Ring

Engraving available. $25
Available at Croghan's Jewel Box

click to enlarge _flip_gift_guide-323.jpg

Family Night Package

Training classes for all ages start as low as $85 a month. Ninja T-shirt $17. Buy $50 in Sesame Burgers and Beer gift cards and get $10 bonus bucks!
Available at Flip! gym and Sesame Burgers

click to enlarge _denon_audio_solutions-1.jpg

Denon Integrated Amplifier

80 watts per channel. $225
Available at Audio Sound Solutions

click to enlarge _turley_gift_guide-100.jpg

Turley Zinfandel

Choose from Old Vine, Duarte, Fredericks, & Turley Estate. 15% Discount (no other discounts apply)
Available at the Wine Shop of Charleston

click to enlarge _grianne_morton_earrings_.jpg

Grainne Morton Earrings

Made in Scotland from precious stones and Victorian "found" objects. Set in 18kt plated over sterling silver. $1,250
Available at Out of Hand Boutique

click to enlarge _cofcpillow_gift_guide-199.jpg

CofC Pillow

12"x9" woven pillow with canvas backing and corded edges. $39.98
Available at Barnes & Noble at CofC

click to enlarge croghans_-_camellia_bowl.jpg

Charleston Camelia Bowl

A classic gift for the garden lover. $65
Available at Croghan's Jewel Box

click to enlarge _dinnershow_gift_guide-319.jpg

Dinner and A Show

Enjoy exceptional musical theater entertainment and dinner at Tattooed Moose. $35+
Available at Cultural Arts Center Charleston and Tattooed Moose

click to enlarge _pillow_gift_guide-320.jpg

Sewing Downsouth Pillows

A sewing and southern lifestyle with pillows, hats, totes, and T-shirts. Perfect for gifts for those that love Craig Conover! $58+
Available at Style Dwell

click to enlarge _giraffes_gift_guide-176.jpg

Giraffe container sets w/ succulents and airplants

Set of two (1 large, 1 med). $75
Available at Tiger Lily

click to enlarge _biggbag_gift_guide-321.jpg

Bogg Bag

Unlike other totes, the durable, washable Bogg Bag won't tip over and the bottom won't leak. $54.95+
Available at Style Dwell

click to enlarge hydrafacial.jpg

Hydrafacial

Cleanse, extract and hydrate with a HydraFacial© for only $100 (Reg. $125)
Available at Dermandlaser

click to enlarge _cupcake_gift_guide-106.jpg

Maple Bacon Cupcake

Maple cupcake topped with maple buttercream, chopped bacon, maple syrup. $3.59
Available at Candi Love's Bakery

screen_shot_2019-11-20_at_12.18.20_am.png

4 Piece Cosmetic bag set

Playful Penguins in Cabernet. $75
Available at Vera Bradley

click to enlarge _kushcandles_gift_guide-50.jpg

Kush Candles

100% pure soy wax, infused with hemp seed oil. $7+
Available at Smoke n Brew

click to enlarge _cigarbook_gift_guide-138.jpg

The Cigar Factory book

This novel follows the parallel lives of family matriarchs working on segregated floors of the massive Charleston Cigar Factory. $19.99
Available at Mercantile & Mash

click to enlarge 36_pc-1.jpg

36 Piece Tower of Chocolate

Four-tier box, holds an assortment of 36 exclusive hand-painted or hand-rolled chocolate truffles. $73.95
Available at Christophe Chocolatier

click to enlarge _jackblack_barrelli_barber-4.jpg

Jack of All Trades kit

Facial cleanser, cooling body lotion, volume thickening shampoo, SPF 20 face moisturizer, charcoal body soap bar. $49
Available at Barrelli Barber

click to enlarge _jonathangreen_gift_guide-180.jpg

Jonathan Green art puzzles and calendars

Calendar $15.95, puzzles $19.50. Downtown location only.
Available at Tiger Lily

click to enlarge _waxbag_gift_guide-137.jpg

Reusable Beeswax Food Storage Wraps

Charleston made eco-friendly reusable food wrap. $20
Available at Mercantile & Mash

click to enlarge _pinkvilla_gift_guide-71.jpg

Pink Villa

Wall hanging by Deane V. Bowers. Made from recycled materials. $125
Available at Charleston Crafts

click to enlarge _pfbvanish_gift_guide-118.jpg

Pfb vanish

This roll-on formula is designed to treat ingrown hairs or razor burn. $25
Available at Spa Adagio

click to enlarge _hemplotion_gift_guide-112.jpg

Lemon Eucalyptus Body Lotion

Derived from organic products, this product supports and revitalizes skin all day long. $39
Available at Charleston Hemp Collective

click to enlarge _atmos_gift_guide-15.jpg

Atmos Micro Pal

The best battery for all your 510 tread needs.
Available at Purple Haze

click to enlarge screen_shot_2019-11-19_at_11.53.52_pm.png

Gift card

To use for lash extensions, massages, facials, and more.
Available at Anne Bonny's

click to enlarge _hempcookie_gift_guide-109.jpg

Hemp Cookies

Handmade, local Chocolate Espresso cookies that nourish your soul. 25mg of CBD baked into each cookie to comfort you day or night. $6 ea.
Available at Charleston Hemp Collective

click to enlarge _bethgoldplatedearring_goldweavedangle_gift_guide-227.jpg

Pyrite and Gold Plated Dangle Earring

$140
Available at Seyahan

click to enlarge _scarf_gift_guide-67.jpg

Scarf

By Nancy J. Warren. Hand woven and hand-dyed rayon. $225
Available at Charleston Crafts

click to enlarge bottlegrinders.jpg

Bottle Grinders

Clever, powerful grinders for salt, pepper, spices, grains, nuts, and seeds.
Available at Hausful

click to enlarge _pax3_vape_gift_guide-18.jpg

PAX 3 Vaporizer

Dual functions.
Available at Purple Haze

click to enlarge _redlingerie_gift_guide-271.jpg

Lingerie

Available for all shapes and sizes. Assorted colors and styles. $29.99 - $99.99
Available at Guilty Pleasures

click to enlarge _shunga_green_interior_guilty_pleasures-3.jpg

Geisha's Secrets Collection

Includes erotic massage oil, warming aphrodisiac oil, mini massage candle, personal lubricant, and warming & cooling sensations cream. $29.99
Available at Guilty Pleasures

click to enlarge _bathbombs_gift_guide-87.jpg

Kush Queen CBD Bath Bombs

Available at I heart CBD

click to enlarge _lelo_gift_guide-294.jpg

LELO SONA Cruise

Eight powerful settings & patterns w/ cruise control to maintain consistent intensity, waterproof, fully rechargeable. $169.99
Available at Guilty Pleasures

click to enlarge _lingerie_gift_guide-234.jpg

Red Hot Lingerie

Turn up the heat in this red hot lingerie set!
Available at Chateauxxx

Tags: , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2019, Charleston City Paper   RSS