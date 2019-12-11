2019 Gift Guide: Gifts for kids and pets 

click to enlarge

Twinkling Night body Care

Twinkling Night body Care. $12.50 & $13.50.

Available at Citadel Mall- Bath & Body Works.

9 Piece Hand-Painted Chocolate Box

Subtle flavors make a bold statement with this collection of nine luxury chocolates from our hand-painted collection. $21.

Available at Christophe Chocolatier.

Hipster

Playful Penguins Gray. $69.

Available at Vera Bradley.

Throw Blanket

Playful Penguins Intarsia Blue, Playful Penguins Cabernet, Tropics Tapestry and Playful Penguins Intarsia. $55.

Available at Vera Bradley.

Pull Toy Memories Two Hearts by: Ed Bryan, Clay, Deer Wood Clay Studio

$110.

Available at Charleston Crafts.

Carolina Wren by Ron Herzog

Various woods. $85.

Available at Charleston Crafts.

Mahogany & Brass Telescope from Scotland

From the early 1800s and in mint condition. $3,300.

Available at Bibelot.

Explorer Nutcracker

Kurt Adler Hollywood Collections Explorer Nutcracker. $109.

Available at Citadel Mall - Dillard's.

Wizard of Oz Nutcracker

Wizad of Oz Nutcracker. 299.

Available at Citadel Mall - Dillard's.

Gift Certificates

Gift cards in any amount to play all day and lunch at Sesame Burgers & Beer.

Available at Citadel Mall - Outslide In and Sesame Burgers & Beer.

Necklace by: Selma Andrews

Polymer Clay. www.sweetwaterarts.com. $118.

Available at Charleston Crafts.

Charleston Collection | Set of 6

Something for everyone! Box includes all six bars: French Quarter Crunch, Holy City Hello, Lowcountry Heat, Rainbow Row Charm, South of Broad Stroll, Window Box Blooms. 59.95 or $8.95 each.

Available at Christophe Chocolatier.

CofC Fleece Blanket

50" x 60" Sherpa material to keep you warm while showing your team spirit! $40.

Available at Barnes & Noble at CofC.

Novelty Socks

Fun socks for men & women. Show your "attitude", team spirit or true colors with our selection of artistic, funny and ACC/NFL socks. $10-18.

Available at Smoke n Brew.

Vintage Snowman Musical Snow Globe

The Reed & Barton Vintage Snowman™ musical snow globe features a jolly snowman with a candy cane standing next to a Christmas tree. This snow globe plays “Deck the Halls” and is sure to be a treasured gift for years to come. $50.

Available at Croghan's Jewel Box.

Avocado Plush by Squishable

Giant, round, and fuzzy. Assorted comfort food plush toys. $42.

Available at Barnes & Noble at CofC.

CofC Mini Building Blocks

College of Charleston Cistern Yard. 755 pieces. For ages 7 and up. $15.

Available at Barnes & Noble at CofC.

Playground Pals

A variety of animals and outfits to choose from. $12.99+.

Available at Citadel Mall - Outslide In.

Flip! Gym Classes

Gymnastics classes for all ages starting at $75 a month. Leotard $30.

Available at Citadel Mall - Flip! Gym.

Santa Chocolates

White, Dark, or Milk chocolate varieties.

Available at Christophe Chocolatier.

Hemp Dog Bones by CannaBonez - Blueberry & Peanut Butter flavors

Handmade locally in Charleston, SC, we've partnered with Canna-Bonez to offer premium treats made from real ingredients for our furry friends.. $22 for treat and $20 for toy or combination for $40.

Available at Charleston Hemp Collective.

Sugar Bear Hair

gummy/chewable Hair Vitamins, Sleep Vitamins, and Women's Multi Vitamin. $30.50.

Available at Stella Nova.

Bacon Pet Tincture

CBD works for your pets too! Support your playful pup with a great tasting, all natural Hemp Oil.. 250 MG and RAW Doobie Chew Toy $40 and $20 or gift basket for $49.

Available at Charleston Hemp Collective.

CBD Dog Treats

Calm down your furry friend when the carolers get too noisy!

Available at I Heart CBD.

Cry Joy Park scarves

18” x 18” Scarves by artist Jennifer Wen Ma featuring elements of her Dark and Light Gardens. $50.

Available at Halsey.

BAG #3

Unique selection of jewelry by Bops (bracelets that provide Nepalese women with much needed income), Liza’s, Lucky Feathers, Scout and Zengo (therapeutic jewelry with healing properties of gemstones with a porous lava stone that diffuse essential oils). $14-$30.

Available at Smoke n Brew.

Wood & Cork Duck Decoys

Hand carved & painted. $150 - $185 each.

Available at Bibelot.

Fish by Marty Biernbaum

Martybiernbaum.com. Clay $40 each.

Available at Charleston Crafts.

Fresh Sparkling Body Care

Fresh Sparkling Body Care . $12.50 & $13.50.

Available at Citadel Mall- Bath & Body Works .

Frosted Holly Body Care

Frosted Holly Body Care. $12.50 & $13.50.

Available at Citadel Mall- Bath & Body Works .