December 11, 2019 Calendar+Scene » Holiday Happenings

2019 Gift Guide: Gifts for kids and pets 

By

Latest in Holiday Happenings

  • 2019 Gift Guide: Gifts for Him

    • by City Paper Advertising
    • Dec 4, 2019

  • 2019 Gift Guide: Gifts for Her

    With the holiday shopping season kicking off, it's time for our annual Holiday Gift Guide. This year we've put together five weeks worth of gift ideas that you'll find here and in the next four issues. All five gift guides will be different so check them all out so you can find something for everyone on your list — and remember to tell them you saw it in City Paper
    • by City Paper Advertising
    • Nov 27, 2019

  • 2019 Gift Guide: Week 1

    • by City Paper Advertising
    • Nov 20, 2019
  • More »
click to enlarge _bath_body_gift_guide-345.jpg

Twinkling Night body Care

Twinkling Night body Care. $12.50 & $13.50.
Available at Citadel Mall- Bath & Body Works.

click to enlarge _9_pc_hand_painted_box_shopify-3.jpg

9 Piece Hand-Painted Chocolate Box

Subtle flavors make a bold statement with this collection of nine luxury chocolates from our hand-painted collection. $21.
Available at Christophe Chocolatier.

screen_shot_2019-12-09_at_2.44.10_pm.png

Hipster

Playful Penguins Gray. $69.
Available at Vera Bradley.

screen_shot_2019-12-09_at_2.44.32_pm.png

Throw Blanket

Playful Penguins Intarsia Blue, Playful Penguins Cabernet, Tropics Tapestry and Playful Penguins Intarsia. $55.
Available at Vera Bradley.

click to enlarge _pulltoyceramic_gift_guide-77.jpg

Pull Toy Memories Two Hearts by: Ed Bryan, Clay, Deer Wood Clay Studio

$110.
Available at Charleston Crafts.

click to enlarge _carolinawren_gift_guide-70.jpg

Carolina Wren by Ron Herzog

Various woods. $85.
Available at Charleston Crafts.

click to enlarge _brasstelescope_bibelot-10.jpg

Mahogany & Brass Telescope from Scotland

From the early 1800s and in mint condition. $3,300.
Available at Bibelot.

Explorer Nutcracker

Kurt Adler Hollywood Collections Explorer Nutcracker. $109.
Available at Citadel Mall - Dillard's.

click to enlarge gift_guide-336.jpg

Wizard of Oz Nutcracker

Wizad of Oz Nutcracker. 299.
Available at Citadel Mall - Dillard's.

click to enlarge _outslidein_gift_guide-361.jpg

Gift Certificates

Gift cards in any amount to play all day and lunch at Sesame Burgers & Beer.
Available at Citadel Mall - Outslide In and Sesame Burgers & Beer.

click to enlarge _necklace_gift_guide-78.jpg

Necklace by: Selma Andrews

Polymer Clay. www.sweetwaterarts.com. $118.
Available at Charleston Crafts.

Charleston Collection | Set of 6

Something for everyone! Box includes all six bars: French Quarter Crunch, Holy City Hello, Lowcountry Heat, Rainbow Row Charm, South of Broad Stroll, Window Box Blooms. 59.95 or $8.95 each.
Available at Christophe Chocolatier.

click to enlarge _fleeceblanket_gift_guide-210.jpg

CofC Fleece Blanket

50" x 60" Sherpa material to keep you warm while showing your team spirit! $40.
Available at Barnes & Noble at CofC.

click to enlarge _socks_gift_guide-59.jpg

Novelty Socks

Fun socks for men & women. Show your "attitude", team spirit or true colors with our selection of artistic, funny and ACC/NFL socks. $10-18.
Available at Smoke n Brew.

Vintage Snowman Musical Snow Globe

The Reed & Barton Vintage Snowman™ musical snow globe features a jolly snowman with a candy cane standing next to a Christmas tree. This snow globe plays “Deck the Halls” and is sure to be a treasured gift for years to come. $50.
Available at Croghan's Jewel Box.

click to enlarge _avocadopillow_barnes_and_noble-6.jpg

Avocado Plush by Squishable

Giant, round, and fuzzy. Assorted comfort food plush toys. $42.
Available at Barnes & Noble at CofC.

click to enlarge _cofclego_gift_guide-196.jpg

CofC Mini Building Blocks

College of Charleston Cistern Yard. 755 pieces. For ages 7 and up. $15.
Available at Barnes & Noble at CofC.

click to enlarge _playgroundpals_gift_guide-363.jpg

Playground Pals

A variety of animals and outfits to choose from. $12.99+.
Available at Citadel Mall - Outslide In.

Flip! Gym Classes

Gymnastics classes for all ages starting at $75 a month. Leotard $30.
Available at Citadel Mall - Flip! Gym.

click to enlarge _santa-9.jpg

Santa Chocolates

White, Dark, or Milk chocolate varieties.
Available at Christophe Chocolatier.

click to enlarge _pbdogbones_gift_guide-117.jpg

Hemp Dog Bones by CannaBonez - Blueberry & Peanut Butter flavors

Handmade locally in Charleston, SC, we've partnered with Canna-Bonez to offer premium treats made from real ingredients for our furry friends.. $22 for treat and $20 for toy or combination for $40.
Available at Charleston Hemp Collective.

click to enlarge _sugarbear_gift_guide-157.jpg

Sugar Bear Hair

gummy/chewable Hair Vitamins, Sleep Vitamins, and Women's Multi Vitamin. $30.50.
Available at Stella Nova.

Bacon Pet Tincture

CBD works for your pets too! Support your playful pup with a great tasting, all natural Hemp Oil.. 250 MG and RAW Doobie Chew Toy $40 and $20 or gift basket for $49.
Available at Charleston Hemp Collective.

CBD Dog Treats

Calm down your furry friend when the carolers get too noisy!
Available at I Heart CBD.

click to enlarge _scarves_gift_guide-147.jpg

Cry Joy Park scarves

18” x 18” Scarves by artist Jennifer Wen Ma featuring elements of her Dark and Light Gardens. $50.
Available at Halsey.

BAG #3

Unique selection of jewelry by Bops (bracelets that provide Nepalese women with much needed income), Liza’s, Lucky Feathers, Scout and Zengo (therapeutic jewelry with healing properties of gemstones with a porous lava stone that diffuse essential oils). $14-$30.
Available at Smoke n Brew.

Wood & Cork Duck Decoys

Hand carved & painted. $150 - $185 each.
Available at Bibelot.

click to enlarge _fish_gift_guide-68.jpg

Fish by Marty Biernbaum

Martybiernbaum.com. Clay $40 each.
Available at Charleston Crafts.

Fresh Sparkling Body Care

Fresh Sparkling Body Care . $12.50 & $13.50.
Available at Citadel Mall- Bath & Body Works .

Frosted Holly Body Care

Frosted Holly Body Care. $12.50 & $13.50.
Available at Citadel Mall- Bath & Body Works .

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2019, Charleston City Paper   RSS