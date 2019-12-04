2019 Gift Guide: Gifts for Him 

With the holiday shopping season kicking off, it's time for our annual Holiday Gift Guide. This year we've put together five weeks worth of gift ideas that you'll find here and in the next four issues. All five gift guides will be different so check them all out so you can find something for everyone on your list — and remember to tell them you saw it in City Paper!

click to enlarge

JVC Turntable

Direct drive, new cartridge. $499.

Available at Audio Sound Solutions.

click to enlarge

Massage

Relieve muscle tension, soothes stress relief, stimulates the circulatory system and nerve endings.

Available at Anne Bonny's.

click to enlarge

Jack Rudy Classic Tonic and Shot Jigger

Hand crafted, small batched tonic made in the South. Designed to pair with your favorite gin or vodka. . $17/ $9.

Available at Mercantile.

CBD

Tinctures to topical, bath bombs to edibles.

Available at Purple Haze.

click to enlarge

Zenith Tube Record Player

Includes detachable speakers. $399.

Available at Audio Sound Solutions.

click to enlarge

Grainger McKoy Quail Cufflinks

Handmade in sterling silver. Perfect for the passionate hunter or outdoorsman. $250.

Available at Croghan's Jewel Box.

click to enlarge

Carolina 12oz Pewter Julep Cup

Because there were so few Carolina pewterers and, as history suggests, so much of their work was lost during the Civil War, very few pieces of Carolina pewter are known to exist today. This pewter Carolina Julep Cup was created in the unique image of colonial pewter beakers. $55.

Available at Croghan's Jewel Box.

click to enlarge

Southbound: Photographs of and about the New South

Award-winning book of fifty-six photographers’ visions of the New South. $50.

Available at Halsey.

click to enlarge

Illadelph

If you know glass, Illadelph is a must have.

Available at Purple Haze.

click to enlarge

CofC Straw Hat

Features sunblock lining in crown and under brim with flexible fit elastic LogoFit interior band. One size fits most. $35.

Available at Barnes & Noble at CofC.

click to enlarge

Hydrafacial

Cleanse, extract and hydrate with a HydraFacial© for only $100 (Reg. $125).

Available at Dermandlaser.

click to enlarge

CofC Southern Tide Vest

Classic Fit. Full Zip with Branded Zipper Pulls and Side Zipper pockets. 100% Heathered Polyester. $110.

Available at Barnes & Noble at COFC.

click to enlarge

Oberon Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa County 2017

Supple soft and graceful with an elegant backbone of fruit. Soft easy long-lived finish. Regular $21.99, special $19.99 (no other discounts apply).

Available at The Wine Shop of Charleston.

click to enlarge

Laser Hair Removal

Buy one laser hair removal treatment, get another 1/2 off and say goodbye to shaving.

Available at Dermandlaser.

click to enlarge

Silver Fox Hat

Goorin Bros hats combine comfort with the ultimate dad jokes. Who doesn't love a baseball hat that will also produce a laugh? $28.

Available at Out of Hand.

click to enlarge

Reforge Charleston Membership

An education based non-profit makerspace that provides a facility for people to utilize tools and equipment, teach classes for the general public and hold events for Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics (STEAM) awareness. Students $30, Individual $50.

Available at Citadel Mall - Reforge Charleston.

click to enlarge

Ralph Lauren Sweat Suit

Ralph Lauren Camouflage Sweat Suit. $39.50 - $148.00.

Available at Citadel Mall - Dillard's.

click to enlarge

Insurrection Fragrance For Men or Women

Insurrection For Men or Women. $60.

Available at Citadel Mall - Oxford Perfume & Jewelry.

click to enlarge

CofC Long Sleeve Shirt by Southern Tide

100% pre-washed cotton t-shirt with ribbed trim collar and front chest pocket. Screen printed logo on front and back. $46.

Available at Barnes & Noble at CofC.

click to enlarge

Facial

Each facial is customized to your skin to provide your complexion with the greatest benefits.

Available at Anne Bonny's.

click to enlarge

Kannaster 4 Piece Grinder

Best grinder, hands down. Plus a lifetime warranty!

Available at Purple Haze.

click to enlarge

Proraso

White Tin- Sensitive Skin, green tea+oatmeal, Green Tin (All skin types) menthol + eucalyptus. $32.50.

Available at Barrelli Barber.

click to enlarge

CBD Pre-Roll Cigars

Relax with one of our pre-rolled CBD cigars.

Available at I Heart CBD.

click to enlarge

CofC Flask

6 oz old fashioned flask. $17.

Available at Barnes & Noble at CofC.

click to enlarge

Sumerian Braided Silver Bracelet

Gorgeous braided silver bracelet with easy-to-use traditional closure. $260-$280.

Available at Seyahan.

click to enlarge

Tumbler Alarm Clock

Traditional alarm clock design with a fun twist: Must be turned in its face to be silenced! $199.

Available at Hausful.

click to enlarge

Vector Nitro

Jet Torch & Regular flames. Completely Adjustable. Includes butane refill.

Available at Purple Haze.

click to enlarge

Toro Grail

Best Quartz in all the land.

Available at Purple Haze.

BAG#2

Try any of our 45 different varieties of wines, craft drafts, and local brews at Smoke ‘n Brew’s outdoor Island Beer Garden. Or shop our package store in the shop to take home your favorites!. $10-13/6-pack.

Available at Smoke n Brew.

Smoke Shop Supplies

Largest supply of CBD, Kratom, and smoke shop supplies in town. Including a huge collection of handblown American glass. Check out our gallery and walk in humidor. $2 and up.

Available at Smoke n Brew.

click to enlarge

CBD Pain Relief Salve

500mg full spectrum hemp extract, arnica flower, tea tree extract and light E. Oils.

Available at I Heart CBD.

click to enlarge

Lemon Honeysuckle Tincture

Crafted on our 29 acre farm in North Carolina, the tinctures are distilled five times for quality and purity. We extract the terepines directly from the lemon and the honeysuckle plant. Tinctures can help provide simplicity and balance to our life. Come taste our one of a kind flavor in store!. 500MG $65, 1000MG $100 and 2000MG $180.

Available at Charleston Hemp Collective.

click to enlarge

Sensual Massage Oil

Slip into a sensual massage. Assorted varieties available.

Available at Chateauxxx.

click to enlarge

Assorted We-Vibe Products

Melt by We-Vibe, The We-Vibe Anniversary Collection & Tease + Please by We-Vibe & Womanizer pictured. Numerous products available in store to satisfy your every need! $99.99 - $399.99.

Available at Guilty Pleasures.

click to enlarge

Intimate Earth Signature Glides

Assorted flavors of edible body toppings for couples fun! $19.99 each.

Available at Guilty Pleasures.

click to enlarge

Assorted Naughty Dice

Everybody wins in these dice games! $6.99 - $9.99.

Available at Guilty Pleasures.

click to enlarge

Assorted Card Games

Great adult party games for groups and couples! $8.99 - $12.99.

Available at Guilty Pleasures.

Travel Kama Sutra Kits

Travel set of Kama Sutra favorites for spontaneous romance. Includes kissable body oil, personal lubricant, massage oil, and kissable body powder. $29.99 - $99.99.

Available at Guilty Pleasures.