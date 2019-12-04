2019 Gift Guide: Gifts for Him 

With the holiday shopping season kicking off, it's time for our annual Holiday Gift Guide. This year we've put together five weeks worth of gift ideas that you'll find here and in the next four issues. All five gift guides will be different so check them all out so you can find something for everyone on your list — and remember to tell them you saw it in City Paper!
Direct drive, new cartridge. $499.
Available at Audio Sound Solutions.
Relieve muscle tension, soothes stress relief, stimulates the circulatory system and nerve endings.
Available at Anne Bonny's.
Hand crafted, small batched tonic made in the South. Designed to pair with your favorite gin or vodka. . $17/ $9.
Available at Mercantile.
Tinctures to topical, bath bombs to edibles.
Available at Purple Haze.
Includes detachable speakers. $399.
Available at Audio Sound Solutions.
Handmade in sterling silver. Perfect for the passionate hunter or outdoorsman. $250.
Available at Croghan's Jewel Box.
Because there were so few Carolina pewterers and, as history suggests, so much of their work was lost during the Civil War, very few pieces of Carolina pewter are known to exist today. This pewter Carolina Julep Cup was created in the unique image of colonial pewter beakers. $55.
Available at Croghan's Jewel Box.
Award-winning book of fifty-six photographers’ visions of the New South. $50.
Available at Halsey.
If you know glass, Illadelph is a must have.
Available at Purple Haze.
Features sunblock lining in crown and under brim with flexible fit elastic LogoFit interior band. One size fits most. $35.
Available at Barnes & Noble at CofC.
Cleanse, extract and hydrate with a HydraFacial© for only $100 (Reg. $125).
Available at Dermandlaser.
Classic Fit. Full Zip with Branded Zipper Pulls and Side Zipper pockets. 100% Heathered Polyester. $110.
Available at Barnes & Noble at COFC.
Supple soft and graceful with an elegant backbone of fruit. Soft easy long-lived finish. Regular $21.99, special $19.99 (no other discounts apply).
Available at The Wine Shop of Charleston.
Buy one laser hair removal treatment, get another 1/2 off and say goodbye to shaving.
Available at Dermandlaser.
Goorin Bros hats combine comfort with the ultimate dad jokes. Who doesn't love a baseball hat that will also produce a laugh? $28.
Available at Out of Hand.
An education based non-profit makerspace that provides a facility for people to utilize tools and equipment, teach classes for the general public and hold events for Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics (STEAM) awareness. Students $30, Individual $50.
Available at Citadel Mall - Reforge Charleston.
Ralph Lauren Camouflage Sweat Suit. $39.50 - $148.00.
Available at Citadel Mall - Dillard's.
Insurrection For Men or Women. $60.
Available at Citadel Mall - Oxford Perfume & Jewelry.
100% pre-washed cotton t-shirt with ribbed trim collar and front chest pocket. Screen printed logo on front and back. $46.
Available at Barnes & Noble at CofC.
Each facial is customized to your skin to provide your complexion with the greatest benefits.
Available at Anne Bonny's.
Best grinder, hands down. Plus a lifetime warranty!
Available at Purple Haze.
White Tin- Sensitive Skin, green tea+oatmeal, Green Tin (All skin types) menthol + eucalyptus. $32.50.
Available at Barrelli Barber.
Relax with one of our pre-rolled CBD cigars.
Available at I Heart CBD.
6 oz old fashioned flask. $17.
Available at Barnes & Noble at CofC.
Gorgeous braided silver bracelet with easy-to-use traditional closure. $260-$280.
Available at Seyahan.
Traditional alarm clock design with a fun twist: Must be turned in its face to be silenced! $199.
Available at Hausful.
Jet Torch & Regular flames. Completely Adjustable. Includes butane refill.
Available at Purple Haze.
Best Quartz in all the land.
Available at Purple Haze.
Try any of our 45 different varieties of wines, craft drafts, and local brews at Smoke ‘n Brew’s outdoor Island Beer Garden. Or shop our package store in the shop to take home your favorites!. $10-13/6-pack.
Available at Smoke n Brew.
Largest supply of CBD, Kratom, and smoke shop supplies in town. Including a huge collection of handblown American glass. Check out our gallery and walk in humidor. $2 and up.
Available at Smoke n Brew.
500mg full spectrum hemp extract, arnica flower, tea tree extract and light E. Oils.
Available at I Heart CBD.
Crafted on our 29 acre farm in North Carolina, the tinctures are distilled five times for quality and purity. We extract the terepines directly from the lemon and the honeysuckle plant. Tinctures can help provide simplicity and balance to our life. Come taste our one of a kind flavor in store!. 500MG $65, 1000MG $100 and 2000MG $180.
Available at Charleston Hemp Collective.
Slip into a sensual massage. Assorted varieties available.
Available at Chateauxxx.
Melt by We-Vibe, The We-Vibe Anniversary Collection & Tease + Please by We-Vibe & Womanizer pictured. Numerous products available in store to satisfy your every need! $99.99 - $399.99.
Available at Guilty Pleasures.
Assorted flavors of edible body toppings for couples fun! $19.99 each.
Available at Guilty Pleasures.
Everybody wins in these dice games! $6.99 - $9.99.
Available at Guilty Pleasures.
Great adult party games for groups and couples! $8.99 - $12.99.
Available at Guilty Pleasures.
Travel set of Kama Sutra favorites for spontaneous romance. Includes kissable body oil, personal lubricant, massage oil, and kissable body powder. $29.99 - $99.99.
Available at Guilty Pleasures.