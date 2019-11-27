2019 Gift Guide: Gifts for Her 

With the holiday shopping season kicking off, it's time for our annual Holiday Gift Guide. This year we've put together five weeks worth of gift ideas that you'll find here and in the next four issues. All five gift guides will be different so check them all out so you can find something for everyone on your list — and remember to tell them you saw it in City Paper!
From our estate & antique collection, a gold-filled hinged bangle bracelet featuring an engraved floral design on the top half and hand engraved initials “BP” on the back. $450.
Available at Croghan's Jewel Box.
Unwind… relax… renew… Soothe the senses with Apothecary Tea. Made with a harmonious and refreshing blend of Peppermint, Spearmint, Green Tea, Tulsi (Holy Basil) and Blackberry Leaves. $15 each.
Available at Charleston Hemp Collective.
Bestselling clean makeup line RMS recently debuted their new Hidden Desire Palette with six new shadows, a new pressed blush, and their cult favorite product (living luminizer) in a powder form. Palette also includes a mirror for easy application. $42.
Available at Out of Hand.
$25 - $45 each.
Available at Bibelot.
A plain 14K yellow gold-filled medium sized oval photo locket and chain with a lobster clasp. Holds up to two photos inside. $170.
Available at Croghan's Jewel Box.
may be purchased online or in store for any value.
Available at Spa Adagio.
variety of men’s and women’s clothing by Grassroots, Freaker, Jayli, Kill Your Culture and Wit! design lines, to name a fewl. Looking for your next Fest outfit? Shop with Smoke ‘n Brew!!. $15 AND UP.
Available at Smoke n Brew.
Available at Anne Bonny's.
Goldbug Collection’s 18K yellow gold-plated pewter Split Palmetto Frond Drop Earrings. Post backs. $120.
Available at Croghan's Jewel Box.
Melt in a bath full of dried flowers and the rejuvenating effects of hemp. Makes a great gift or keep for yourself to relax from the holiday stress. $20.
Available at Charleston Hemp Collective.
Playful Penguins Gray. $59
Available at Vera Bradley.
Giani Bini Cheetah print suede boot with stud accents. $130.
Available at Citadel Mall - Dillard's.
A Glamour magazine 2017 beauty pick, Uma Oil's Absolute Anti-Aging Body Oil can be used from head to toe and locks in moisture to deeply hydrate skin. With scents of neroli, sandalwood, and rose, this oil doubles as a light fragrance. Use the dry brush first to exfoliate, then add the oil. $90 oil, $22 brush.
Available at Out of Hand.
Goldbug Collection’s Love On Top Heart Ring with enamel dots and stripes. Available in two colorways; Tomato Red or Aunt Betty’s China and Charleston Green. $115.
Available at Croghan's Jewel Box.
Crafted on our 29 acre farm in North Carolina, the tinctures are distilled five times for quality and purity. We extract the terpenes directly from the grapefruit. Tinctures can help provide simplicity and balance to your life. $65 for 500 mg, $100 for 1,000 mg, and $180 for 2,000 mg.
Available at Charleston Hemp Collective.
Take 20% OFF Latisse® and get longer, fuller lashes.
Available at Dermandlaser.
Choose your favorite wine and flowers from our fun selection.
Available at Tiger Lily.
$74.80.
Available at Citadel Mall - Belk.
With a few simple, quality ingredients, our salve can provide immediate support to a desired area. $60 for 750 mg, and $100 for 1,500 mg.
Available at Charleston Hemp Collective.
$50.00.
Available at Citadel Mall - Belk.
Locally made metalwork, vintage, and steampunk artisan jewelry.
Available at Tiger Lily.
Tropics Tapestry. $109.
Available at Vera Bradley.
Take 20% OFF SENTÉ skin care products and get youthful, vibrant skin.
Available at Dermandlaser.
Vegan leather clutch purses and shoulder bags by Susan Joy, as well as earth-friendly cross-body bags, totes, and wallets by Mona B. $13 and up.
Available at Smoke n Brew.
Nuface Fix- microcurrent device-smooth plump and tighten skin targeting fine line and wrinkles. $149.50.
Available at Stella Nova.
A modern silhouette with the organic beauty of pearl. $120.
Available at Seyahan.
(1)Age Corrective Starter Kit- anti-aging (2) Firm Skin Starter Kit-healthy + younger looking complexion (3) Clear Skin Starter Kit-cleanse and clarify . (1) $79.50 (2) $58.50 (3)$58.50.
Available at Stella Nova.
Multi-Tasker 4 in 1 makeup brush, powder/contour brush, blending sponge, shadow brush, angled brow/lip Pen Pal. (1) $28.50 (2)$29.50 (3) $8.50) .
Available at Stella Nova.
This conditioning serum is applied to the lash line to promote longer, thicker lashes. $65.
Available at Spa Adagio.
an ultra-hyrdrating lip enchancement that adds up to 40% moisture lips diminishing fine lines and dryness. $20.
Available at Spa Adagio.
Infused with antioxidants, amino acids, and ginseng root this mask will brighten dull skin, plump dehydrated skin and smooth the apperance of wrinkles. $15
Available at Spa Adagio.
Enhance the length, curliness, fullness, and thickness of natural eyelashes.
Available at Anne Bonny's.
25-50 mg CBD per candy & made with organic sweeteners.
Available at I Heart CBD.
Extremely fine filigree, in flattering drop shape. $90.
Available at Seyahan.
Lightweight, 18 karat gold plated 925 silver. $80.
Available at Seyahan.
Great for layering or as a minimalist accessory. $120.
Available at Seyahan.
No more torch. Function at its finest.
Available at Purple Haze.
Available for all shapes and sizes. Assorted colors and styles. $29.99 - $99.99.
Available at Guilty Pleasures.
$49.50.
Available at Citadel Mall - Belk.
$126.
Available at Citadel Mall - Belk.
Full spectrum hemp extract, available in 6 strengths. Natural flavor with no additives.
Available at I Heart CBD.
Womanizer Premium, Womanizer Liberty, & Tease + Please by We-Vibe & Womanizer pictured. Numerous products available in store to satisfy your every need!. $89.99 - $299.99.
Available at Guilty Pleasures.
4 powerful motors offers 3 suction patterns, 7 tongue motion patterns & 10 vibration patterns. 150.0.
Available at Guilty Pleasures.
9 powerful vibrating motors. Connect with your lover, interactive erotic content or with your favorite webcam star. $150.
Available at Guilty Pleasures.
Luxurious massager designed for extra sensation.
Available at Chateauxxx.
Small in size, this little demon comes with mega vibrations.
Available at Chateauxxx.
Show off those assets.
Available at Chateauxxx.