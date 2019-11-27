2019 Gift Guide: Gifts for Her 

With the holiday shopping season kicking off, it's time for our annual Holiday Gift Guide. This year we've put together five weeks worth of gift ideas that you'll find here and in the next four issues. All five gift guides will be different so check them all out so you can find something for everyone on your list — and remember to tell them you saw it in City Paper!

click to enlarge

Antique Gold-Filled Bangle

From our estate & antique collection, a gold-filled hinged bangle bracelet featuring an engraved floral design on the top half and hand engraved initials “BP” on the back. $450.

Available at Croghan's Jewel Box.

click to enlarge

Budda Berry Tea, Hibiscus Tea and Mellow Mint Tea

Unwind… relax… renew… Soothe the senses with Apothecary Tea. Made with a harmonious and refreshing blend of Peppermint, Spearmint, Green Tea, Tulsi (Holy Basil) and Blackberry Leaves. $15 each.

Available at Charleston Hemp Collective.

click to enlarge

RMS Hidden Desire Palette

Bestselling clean makeup line RMS recently debuted their new Hidden Desire Palette with six new shadows, a new pressed blush, and their cult favorite product (living luminizer) in a powder form. Palette also includes a mirror for easy application. $42.

Available at Out of Hand.

click to enlarge

Authentic Kenyan Bone & Sea Glass Bead Necklaces

$25 - $45 each.

Available at Bibelot.

click to enlarge

Gold-Filled Medium Oval Locket Necklace

A plain 14K yellow gold-filled medium sized oval photo locket and chain with a lobster clasp. Holds up to two photos inside. $170.

Available at Croghan's Jewel Box.

click to enlarge

Spa Adagio Gift card

may be purchased online or in store for any value.

Available at Spa Adagio.

BAG #1

variety of men’s and women’s clothing by Grassroots, Freaker, Jayli, Kill Your Culture and Wit! design lines, to name a fewl. Looking for your next Fest outfit? Shop with Smoke ‘n Brew!!. $15 AND UP.

Available at Smoke n Brew.

click to enlarge

Gift Certificate

Available at Anne Bonny's.

click to enlarge

Goldbug Palmetto Frond Drop Earrings

Goldbug Collection’s 18K yellow gold-plated pewter Split Palmetto Frond Drop Earrings. Post backs. $120.

Available at Croghan's Jewel Box.

click to enlarge

Lavender Rosehip Balt Salts

Melt in a bath full of dried flowers and the rejuvenating effects of hemp. Makes a great gift or keep for yourself to relax from the holiday stress. $20.

Available at Charleston Hemp Collective.

Cosmetic Trio

Playful Penguins Gray. $59

Available at Vera Bradley.

click to enlarge

Suede Boot

Giani Bini Cheetah print suede boot with stud accents. $130.

Available at Citadel Mall - Dillard's.

click to enlarge

Uma Oils Body Oil & Dry Brush

A Glamour magazine 2017 beauty pick, Uma Oil's Absolute Anti-Aging Body Oil can be used from head to toe and locks in moisture to deeply hydrate skin. With scents of neroli, sandalwood, and rose, this oil doubles as a light fragrance. Use the dry brush first to exfoliate, then add the oil. $90 oil, $22 brush.

Available at Out of Hand.

click to enlarge

Goldbug Love On Top Heart Ring

Goldbug Collection’s Love On Top Heart Ring with enamel dots and stripes. Available in two colorways; Tomato Red or Aunt Betty’s China and Charleston Green. $115.

Available at Croghan's Jewel Box.

click to enlarge

Grapefruit Tincture

Crafted on our 29 acre farm in North Carolina, the tinctures are distilled five times for quality and purity. We extract the terpenes directly from the grapefruit. Tinctures can help provide simplicity and balance to your life. $65 for 500 mg, $100 for 1,000 mg, and $180 for 2,000 mg.

Available at Charleston Hemp Collective.

click to enlarge

Latisse

Take 20% OFF Latisse® and get longer, fuller lashes.

Available at Dermandlaser.

Wine and Flowers set

Choose your favorite wine and flowers from our fun selection.

Available at Tiger Lily.

click to enlarge

Mac Taste of Stardom Mini Lipstick Kit and Mac Cosmetics Brush with the Stars Kit

$74.80.

Available at Citadel Mall - Belk.

click to enlarge

Lavender Salve

With a few simple, quality ingredients, our salve can provide immediate support to a desired area. $60 for 750 mg, and $100 for 1,500 mg.

Available at Charleston Hemp Collective.

click to enlarge

Goodness and Grace 103 piece beauty case

$50.00.

Available at Citadel Mall - Belk.

click to enlarge

Fonte' Noir jewelry

Locally made metalwork, vintage, and steampunk artisan jewelry.

Available at Tiger Lily.

Go Ahead Convertible Crossbody

Tropics Tapestry. $109.

Available at Vera Bradley.

click to enlarge

Senté Products

Take 20% OFF SENTÉ skin care products and get youthful, vibrant skin.

Available at Dermandlaser.

*EXTRA BAG #10

Vegan leather clutch purses and shoulder bags by Susan Joy, as well as earth-friendly cross-body bags, totes, and wallets by Mona B. $13 and up.

Available at Smoke n Brew.

click to enlarge

Nuface

Nuface Fix- microcurrent device-smooth plump and tighten skin targeting fine line and wrinkles. $149.50.

Available at Stella Nova.

Pearl and Gold Plated Earrings

A modern silhouette with the organic beauty of pearl. $120.

Available at Seyahan.

click to enlarge

Eminence

(1)Age Corrective Starter Kit- anti-aging (2) Firm Skin Starter Kit-healthy + younger looking complexion (3) Clear Skin Starter Kit-cleanse and clarify . (1) $79.50 (2) $58.50 (3)$58.50.

Available at Stella Nova.

click to enlarge

AlleyOop

Multi-Tasker 4 in 1 makeup brush, powder/contour brush, blending sponge, shadow brush, angled brow/lip Pen Pal. (1) $28.50 (2)$29.50 (3) $8.50) .

Available at Stella Nova.

click to enlarge

Babe Lash

This conditioning serum is applied to the lash line to promote longer, thicker lashes. $65.

Available at Spa Adagio.

click to enlarge

Image Ormedic Lip Treatment

an ultra-hyrdrating lip enchancement that adds up to 40% moisture lips diminishing fine lines and dryness. $20.

Available at Spa Adagio.

click to enlarge

Anti-aging Hydrogel Sheet Mask

Infused with antioxidants, amino acids, and ginseng root this mask will brighten dull skin, plump dehydrated skin and smooth the apperance of wrinkles. $15

Available at Spa Adagio.

click to enlarge

Lash Extensions

Enhance the length, curliness, fullness, and thickness of natural eyelashes.

Available at Anne Bonny's.

click to enlarge

CBD Candies

25-50 mg CBD per candy & made with organic sweeteners.

Available at I Heart CBD.

click to enlarge

Beth Gold Plated Filigree Earring

Extremely fine filigree, in flattering drop shape. $90.

Available at Seyahan.

click to enlarge

Modern Gold Plated Hoop Earring

Lightweight, 18 karat gold plated 925 silver. $80.

Available at Seyahan.

click to enlarge

Emin Pure Silver Wraparound Bracelet

Great for layering or as a minimalist accessory. $120.

Available at Seyahan.

click to enlarge

Puff Co Peak

No more torch. Function at its finest.

Available at Purple Haze.

click to enlarge

Lingerie

Available for all shapes and sizes. Assorted colors and styles. $29.99 - $99.99.

Available at Guilty Pleasures.

click to enlarge

Mac Cosmetics Brush with the Stars Kit

$49.50.

Available at Citadel Mall - Belk.

click to enlarge

Marc Jacobs Eau So Fresh Fragrance Gift Set

$126.

Available at Citadel Mall - Belk.

click to enlarge

Pure CBD Oil Tincture

Full spectrum hemp extract, available in 6 strengths. Natural flavor with no additives.

Available at I Heart CBD.

click to enlarge

Assorted Womanizer Products

Womanizer Premium, Womanizer Liberty, & Tease + Please by We-Vibe & Womanizer pictured. Numerous products available in store to satisfy your every need!. $89.99 - $299.99.

Available at Guilty Pleasures.

click to enlarge

Fantasy for her by Pipedream

4 powerful motors offers 3 suction patterns, 7 tongue motion patterns & 10 vibration patterns. 150.0.

Available at Guilty Pleasures.

click to enlarge

TITAN by KIIRO Interactive Vibrating Stroker

9 powerful vibrating motors. Connect with your lover, interactive erotic content or with your favorite webcam star. $150.

Available at Guilty Pleasures.

Icicle Massager

Luxurious massager designed for extra sensation.

Available at Chateauxxx.

click to enlarge

Devil Pocket Vibe

Small in size, this little demon comes with mega vibrations.

Available at Chateauxxx.

click to enlarge

Sexy Lace Heels

Show off those assets.

Available at Chateauxxx.