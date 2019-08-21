2019 Fall Arts Guide 

Can you feel it? There's a palpable energy around town this time of year and it's not just because of football, pumpkin spice, and the slight hint of a fall breeze. Local arts organizations have hit the ground running, with theater companies launching their new seasons this week, art galleries gearing up for First Friday openings, and festivals of all stripes headed to town. Along with the usual suspects, the arts scene is full of weird, wacky, and wonderful offerings that you may not expect — we're here to help guide you to everything this city has up its sleeves. From go-getter stand-up comedians to persistently consistent theater owners to a guy constantly questioning the definition of what it means to put on a festival, Charleston is full of the kinds of folks who make art great, again and again. Here's what they're up to this season.