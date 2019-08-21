August 21, 2019 Arts+Movies » Features

2019 Fall Arts Guide 

Artsy Fartsy

By
click to enlarge tanner_riley-21.jpg

Ruta Smith

Share
Tweet

Can you feel it? There's a palpable energy around town this time of year and it's not just because of football, pumpkin spice, and the slight hint of a fall breeze. Local arts organizations have hit the ground running, with theater companies launching their new seasons this week, art galleries gearing up for First Friday openings, and festivals of all stripes headed to town. Along with the usual suspects, the arts scene is full of weird, wacky, and wonderful offerings that you may not expect — we're here to help guide you to everything this city has up its sleeves. From go-getter stand-up comedians to persistently consistent theater owners to a guy constantly questioning the definition of what it means to put on a festival, Charleston is full of the kinds of folks who make art great, again and again. Here's what they're up to this season.

New-to-town Tanner Riley puts in the work to make it as a stand-up comedian
New-to-town Tanner Riley puts in the work to make it as a stand-up comedian From Ironton, With Laughter

One day, Riley learned that one of his childhood friends was moving to Charleston, S.C. Did he want to come with? Riley weighed his prospects in Ironton, then decided he was all-in. In February 2018, he made the move. — Mike Schoeffel


Marcus Amaker's third annual Free Verse poetry festival invites the city to speak up
Marcus Amaker's third annual Free Verse poetry festival invites the city to speak up Free Speech

The third annual Free Verse poetry festival is going to be more inclusive and accessible than ever. — Connelly Hardaway


PURE Theatre co-founder Sharon Graci reflects on stories, scripts, and being just a little bit insane
PURE Theatre co-founder Sharon Graci reflects on stories, scripts, and being just a little bit insane Sweet Sixteen

In 2003, my husband Rodney Lee Rogers and I founded a new theatre company in Charleston. We named it PURE. — Sharon Graci


Chatting with gallery owner and artist Andre W. Allen
Chatting with gallery owner and artist Andre W. Allen Two, If By Sea

Gallery owner Andre W. Allen was at his rock bottom when the tide turned. — Chase Quinn


Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2019, Charleston City Paper   RSS