2019 Election Guide: The Break Down 

For residents and members of council to find the path forward, the city's leaders need to find a basic level of consensus, collegiality, and willingness to work together. — City Paper Editorial Board
Voters in South Carolina municipal elections on Nov. 5 will be among the first to use new voting machines purchased by the state that create a paper record of your votes. — Sam Spence
A look at the state of the race for odd-numbered Charleston City Council seats. — Skyler Baldwin
I do not pretend to be an impartial observer in the race for mayor of Charleston, but it is important to me that the race be decided on the candidates' real accomplishments and not exaggerated ones. A recent mailing by the Tecklenburg campaign provides ample examples of the latter. — Dwayne Green
Charleston-area voters head to the polls on Nov. 5 to vote for city council, mayor, and other local offices. Until the election, we'll be highlighting local elections you'll find on the ballot. This week, we are looking at Charleston City Council. — Heath Ellison
A Joe Riley-shaped hole in the Charleston mayor's office has brought a four-year power struggle in local government, as residents voice a litany of laments for a community dealing with the impact of Charleston becoming too much of a Disneyland for out-of-towners and a piggy bank for drive-by investors. — City Paper Editorial Board
For the next few weeks before local elections on Nov. 5, we'll highlight local races you'll find on the ballot. This week we have the Charleston mayor's race. — City Paper Editorial Staff
North Charleston mayoral candidate Ashley Peele is one of three people who have filed to unseat longtime incumbent Mayor Keith Summey in this year's election on Nov. 5. — Heath Ellison