October 30, 2019 News+Opinion » Features

2019 Election Guide: The Break Down 

Everything you need to be an informed voter on Tues. Nov. 5

By
click to enlarge stegm.jpg

Steve Stegelin

Share
Tweet
Happy Election Week, Charleston. It’s the election we’ve all been waiting for, right? OK, maybe not that one. But for voters in the Charleston area, local elections on Nov. 5 have an even bigger impact on our daily lives than butt dials by disgraced politicians and inane dunking by our commander in tweet.
<i>City Paper</i>'s 2019 endorsements for Charleston City Council
City Paper's 2019 endorsements for Charleston City Council Finding a Voice

For residents and members of council to find the path forward, the city's leaders need to find a basic level of consensus, collegiality, and willingness to work together. — City Paper Editorial Board


Voting machines will look different for 2019 election
Voting machines will look different for 2019 election New booth, who dis?

Voters in South Carolina municipal elections on Nov. 5 will be among the first to use new voting machines purchased by the state that create a paper record of your votes. — Sam Spence


Livability looms large in Charleston council races
Livability looms large in Charleston council races Charleston City Council Race

A look at the state of the race for odd-numbered Charleston City Council seats. — Skyler Baldwin


Election day 2019 info
Election day 2019 info Don't forget your ID

Why Tecklenburg's true accomplishments in office should determine whether he deserves a second term
Why Tecklenburg's true accomplishments in office should determine whether he deserves a second term The Case for Re-electing

I do not pretend to be an impartial observer in the race for mayor of Charleston, but it is important to me that the race be decided on the candidates' real accomplishments and not exaggerated ones. A recent mailing by the Tecklenburg campaign provides ample examples of the latter. — Dwayne Green


Challengers push in new directions for gridlocked city council
Challengers push in new directions for gridlocked city council Voices in City Hall

Charleston-area voters head to the polls on Nov. 5 to vote for city council, mayor, and other local offices. Until the election, we'll be highlighting local elections you'll find on the ballot. This week, we are looking at Charleston City Council. — Heath Ellison


Charleston voters should re-elect Tecklenburg. The choice in North Charleston is not as easy.
Charleston voters should re-elect Tecklenburg. The choice in North Charleston is not as easy. Choosing a Mayor

A Joe Riley-shaped hole in the Charleston mayor's office has brought a four-year power struggle in local government, as residents voice a litany of laments for a community dealing with the impact of Charleston becoming too much of a Disneyland for out-of-towners and a piggy bank for drive-by investors. — City Paper Editorial Board


At the end of Tecklenburg's first term, the mayor and his challengers make their case
At the end of Tecklenburg's first term, the mayor and his challengers make their case Flood, Water, Shelter

For the next few weeks before local elections on Nov. 5, we'll highlight local races you'll find on the ballot. This week we have the Charleston mayor's race. — City Paper Editorial Staff


Ashley Peele believes that North Charleston's leader should reflect its varied culture
Ashley Peele believes that North Charleston's leader should reflect its varied culture Going Up

North Charleston mayoral candidate Ashley Peele is one of three people who have filed to unseat longtime incumbent Mayor Keith Summey in this year's election on Nov. 5. — Heath Ellison


Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2019, Charleston City Paper   RSS