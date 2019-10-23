October 23, 2019 News+Opinion » Election Guide

2019 Charleston Election Guide 

Challengers push in new directions for gridlocked city council
Challengers push in new directions for gridlocked city council Voices in City Hall

Charleston-area voters head to the polls on Nov. 5 to vote for city council, mayor, and other local offices. Until the election, we'll be highlighting local elections you'll find on the ballot. This week, we are looking at Charleston City Council. — Heath Ellison


Charleston voters should re-elect Tecklenburg. The choice in North Charleston is not as easy.
Charleston voters should re-elect Tecklenburg. The choice in North Charleston is not as easy. Choosing a Mayor

A Joe Riley-shaped hole in the Charleston mayor's office has brought a four-year power struggle in local government, as residents voice a litany of laments for the community change to deal with the impact of Charleston becoming too much of a Disneyland for out-of-towners and a piggy bank for drive-by investors. — City Paper Editorial Staff


At the end of Tecklenburg's first term, the mayor and his challengers make their case
At the end of Tecklenburg's first term, the mayor and his challengers make their case Flood, Water, Shelter

For the next few weeks before local elections on Nov. 5, we'll highlight local races you'll find on the ballot. This week we have the Charleston mayor's race. — City Paper Editorial Staff


How the 2019 Charleston mayoral candidates will involve residents and the business community in decision-making
How the 2019 Charleston mayoral candidates will involve residents and the business community in decision-making Ask the candidates...

Ahead of Charleston's mayoral election on Nov. 5, Charleston City Paper has partnered with Lowcountry Local First to ask the six candidates running to be the city's leader about specific policies that affect small businesses in our community. — Lowcountry Local First


How Charleston's mayoral candidates will prioritize pedestrians, cyclists and alternative transit
How Charleston's mayoral candidates will prioritize pedestrians, cyclists and alternative transit Ask the candidates...

Ahead of Charleston's mayoral election on Nov. 5, Charleston City Paper has partnered with Lowcountry Local First to ask the six candidates running to be the city's leader about specific policies that affect small businesses in our community. — Lowcountry Local First


How 2019 Charleston mayoral candidates will keep homegrown businesses local
How 2019 Charleston mayoral candidates will keep homegrown businesses local Ask the candidates...

Ahead of Charleston's mayoral election on Nov. 5, Charleston City Paper has partnered with Lowcountry Local First to ask the six candidates pitching themselves to be the city's leader about specific policies that affect small businesses in our community. This week, the question is 'what will you do to keep Charleston's homegrown businesses local?' — Lowcountry Local First


An open letter to Charleston-area candidates for mayor
An open letter to Charleston-area candidates for mayor OK, candidates. Listen up.

This is an open letter to the candidates for mayor, written by me, after talking with a handful of Charleston-area residents working on the ground to make their often overlooked communities a better place. Some of them you may have heard from, but many you have not. — Sam Spence


Ashley Peele believes that North Charleston's leader should reflect its varied culture
Ashley Peele believes that North Charleston's leader should reflect its varied culture Going Up

North Charleston mayoral candidate Ashley Peele is one of three people who have filed to unseat longtime incumbent Mayor Keith Summey in this year's election on Nov. 5. — Heath Ellison


