2019 Charleston Election Guide 

Charleston-area voters head to the polls on Nov. 5 to vote for city council, mayor, and other local offices. Until the election, we'll be highlighting local elections you'll find on the ballot. This week, we are looking at Charleston City Council. — Heath Ellison
A Joe Riley-shaped hole in the Charleston mayor's office has brought a four-year power struggle in local government, as residents voice a litany of laments for the community change to deal with the impact of Charleston becoming too much of a Disneyland for out-of-towners and a piggy bank for drive-by investors. — City Paper Editorial Staff
For the next few weeks before local elections on Nov. 5, we'll highlight local races you'll find on the ballot. This week we have the Charleston mayor's race. — City Paper Editorial Staff
Ahead of Charleston's mayoral election on Nov. 5, Charleston City Paper has partnered with Lowcountry Local First to ask the six candidates running to be the city's leader about specific policies that affect small businesses in our community. — Lowcountry Local First
Ahead of Charleston's mayoral election on Nov. 5, Charleston City Paper has partnered with Lowcountry Local First to ask the six candidates pitching themselves to be the city's leader about specific policies that affect small businesses in our community. This week, the question is 'what will you do to keep Charleston's homegrown businesses local?' — Lowcountry Local First
This is an open letter to the candidates for mayor, written by me, after talking with a handful of Charleston-area residents working on the ground to make their often overlooked communities a better place. Some of them you may have heard from, but many you have not. — Sam Spence
North Charleston mayoral candidate Ashley Peele is one of three people who have filed to unseat longtime incumbent Mayor Keith Summey in this year's election on Nov. 5. — Heath Ellison