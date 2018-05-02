2018 Mother's Day Roundup: 20+ ways to treat your mom this Sunday 

🌸 Flower Children



Tommy Condon's Mother's Day Irish Sunday Brunch

Sun. May 13

11 a.m.

A la carte



Treat the moms to a meal at an authentic Irish pub with a meal of corned beef hash, omelettes, benedicts, waffles, shrimp and grits, and biscuits and gravy. Tommy Condon's also offers a kids menu, plus mimosas and Bloodys.



Blu Restaurant and Bar

Sun. May 13

11 a.m.

$36.95/adult, $16.95/children ages four-12

Blu

Folly Beach

Feast on standard brunch offerings like omelettes, waffles, and biscuits and gravy at Blu in addition to salads, bites from a carving board, selections form a shellfish display, and a variety of desserts.



Breakfast in Bed

Sun. May 13

Whenever!

$65

Mercantile & Mash

Downtown

Stay in your PJs all day and order mom a special breakfast in bed basket from Mercantile. The basket includes a bottle of Mille Sparkling Wine, fresh squeezed Natalie's orange juice, bacon, Storey Farms whole fresh eggs, house made English muffins, fruit jam, and custom scented Merc and Mash candles by Candlefish. Call (843) 793-2636 to place your order.

