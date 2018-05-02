2018 Mother's Day Roundup: 20+ ways to treat your mom this Sunday 

click to enlarge
-
Flickr user Flower's. Lover
We've all got one. And many of us are moms ourselves: human moms, dog moms, cat moms, plant moms. No matter who or where your mother may be or what kind of mother you are today, the love that connects mothers and their offspring is undeniable, and worthy of celebration. And yes, while we agree with Luke Bryan that "most mama's oughta qualify for sainthood," there's one day out of the year when mom's deserve the best of the best. From brunches to flower arranging workshops to events with a more adventurous bend, there's something for every mom out there.
Read on for the deets:
🌸 Flower Children
Mother's Day Flower Arranging Party
Thurs. May 10
5:30 p.m.
$50
Escapada Signature Store
Mt. Pleasant
If you want to get your flower party
on a little early, sign up for Fetes de Fleur and Escapada Living's Flower Arranging Party starting at 5:30 p.m. tomorrow. There will be sips and treats in addition to the workshop, which will incorporate all S.C. grown flowers from local flower farmers.
Flowers, Bubbles, and Bites
Thurs. May 10
5:30 p.m.
$65
Mercantile and Mash
Downtown
All participants at this early Mom's Day workshop
receive a complimentary glass of sparkling wine, light bites, and all the materials necessary to create a lush garden arrangement.
Floral Arranging with Noah of the Bearded Florist
Sun. May 13
3 p.m.
$60/individual, $100/for two
King St. Collective
Downtown
Floral designers Noah of the Bearded Florist and Nathalie of The Wildwood Flower Designs host a hands-on flower experience
. Participants will learn how to choose, condition, and design with unique blooms, and light bites and sparkling beverages will be provided. Feel free to BYOB, too.
Mamas & Mimosas
Sun. May 13
10:30 a.m.
$65/individual, $120/for two
Roadside Blooms
North Charleston
Celebrate Mother's Day at Roadside Blooms
with a flower arranging class where you'll learn how to make a beautiful garden-style arrangement from buckets of locally grown blooms and greens. There will be pastries and all the fixings for mimosas except for the bubbly — BYOB.
🍳 Brunch Babes
1Kept Brunch
Sun. May 13
11:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
A la carte
1Kept
Downtown
1Kept Charleston
will be hosting an all-inclusive Mother's Day Brunch for $35 (alcohol extra). Guest can enjoy 1Kept’s normal brunch offerings and special items including lemon mascarpone stuffed french toast and roasted pork loin with Anson Mills grits and blueberry compote.
82 Queen
Sun. May 13
10 a.m.-3 p.m.
A la carte
82 Queen
Downtown
The beloved Queen St. restaurant
specializing in Lowcountry cuisine hosts a Mother's Day brunch with appetizers like their famous she crab soup, fried green tomatoes, and basket of buttermilk biscuits and entrees like jambalaya, fish and grits, and a chicken salad wrap.
Citadel Beach Club
Sun. May 13
10 a.m.- 1 p.m.
Prices vary
Citadel Beach Club
Isle of Palms
Celebrate Mother's Day with brunch and a day at The Citadel Beach Club.
Take in beautiful ocean views from the Beach Club Ballroom while enjoying a special brunch buffet to include southern classics and chef-attended stations.
Carolina Queen Riverboat Jazz Brunch
Sun. May 13
11:30 a.m.
$52.95
Charleston City Marina
Downtown
Get jazzy with your mama. The Carolina Queen
Sunday brunch is set up by Dish & Design Catering, including eats like shrimp and grits with tasso gravy, French toast casserole, scrambled eggs and ham, fruit, assorted homemade biscuits and jam, locally roasted coffee and OJ. There's entertainment on the second deck of the ship provided by TenCap Jazz.
Shem Creek Bar & Grill Brunch
Sun. May 13
11 a.m.
A la carte
Shem Creek Bar & Grill
Mt. Pleasant
The laid-back Mt. Pleasant eatery
offers brunch menu items like fish tacos, crab wings, a seafood omelet, French toast, bacon stuffed waffles, and fresh squeezed mimosas.
Tommy Condon's Irish Pub
Tommy Condon's Mother's Day Irish Sunday Brunch
Sun. May 13
11 a.m.
A la carte
Downtown
Treat the moms to a meal at an authentic Irish pub with a meal of corned beef hash, omelettes, benedicts, waffles, shrimp and grits, and biscuits and gravy. Tommy Condon's also offers a kids menu, plus mimosas and Bloodys.
Black Wood Smokehouse
Sun. May 13
9 a.m.
$25/adult, $11.95/children under 12
Black Wood Smokehouse
West Ashley
If your mother is a barbecue lover, head to Black Wood Smokehouse
for a brunch featuring items like breakfast steak, rope sausage, CAB prime brisket, and more.
The Swamp Fox Restaurant
Sun. May 13
noon
A la carte
The Swamp Fox Restaurant at Francis Marion
Downtown
Listen to live piano and enjoy a complimentary glass of wine or champagne with the purchase of an entree at this Mother's Day brunch
. Menu items include fried green tomatoes, baked brie, she crab soup, fried chicken and waffles, farmers omelet, crab cake benedict, and more.
Blu Restaurant and Bar
Sun. May 13
11 a.m.
$36.95/adult, $16.95/children ages four-12
Blu
Folly Beach
Feast on standard brunch offerings like omelettes, waffles, and biscuits and gravy at Blu in addition to salads, bites from a carving board, selections form a shellfish display, and a variety of desserts.
Breakfast in Bed
Sun. May 13
Whenever!
$65
Mercantile & Mash
Downtown
Stay in your PJs all day and order mom a special breakfast in bed basket from Mercantile. The basket includes a bottle of Mille Sparkling Wine, fresh squeezed Natalie's orange juice, bacon, Storey Farms whole fresh eggs, house made English muffins, fruit jam, and custom scented Merc and Mash candles by Candlefish. Call (843) 793-2636 to place your order.
Mamaste at Holy City Brewing
🙏 Centered Moms
Sun. May 13
10 a.m.
A la carte
Holy City Brewing
Yoga
, beer, mimosas, brunch...what more could a mom (or anyone, really?) ask for? All moms receive a 25 percent off discount.
Mother's Day Community Meditation
Sun. May 13
11 a.m.
Donation-based
Still Soul Studio
Downtown
Join yoga gurus Elli Richter and Kelly George for a special community Mother's Day class at Still Soul Studio
.
Free Candlelit Yin Class at Holy Cow
Sun. May 13
6:30 p.m.
Free
Holy Cow Yoga Center
West Ashley
Bring your mom or a mom-like figure to Holy Cow Yoga
(voted best yoga studio
) for a slow, juicy yin class. The practice of yin allows students to exit the external world, delving deep within themselves during long-held poses targeting deep tissues of the body.
Free Yoga Class at Tidal Strength + Cycle
Sun. May 13
4:30 p.m.
Free
Tidal Strength + Cycle
Johns Island
CP's one and only arts editor (she does yoga, too) will be leading a free Mother's Day slow flow class
at Tidal Strength + Cycle on Johns Island. Expect lots of grounding poses with an emphasis on breath work.
🤑 Mama Freebies
Melvin's Free Banana Pudding
Fri. May 10 & Sat. May 11
All day
James Island, Mt. Pleasant
Melvin's
is closed on Sundays, but that doesn't mean they don't love moms. All day Friday and Saturday treat mom to some free banana pudding (trust us, nothing follows a barbecue feast better than that pudding). Oh and Melvin's mom wrote the banana pudding recipe, so it's especially sweet.
TCBY Free Froyo
Sun. May 13
All day
Multiple locations
As a sweet offering to all the moms out there, TCBY
, the world's largest dual soft-serve and hand-scooped frozen yogurt chain will give moms the first 6 ounces of their froyo fo free. Moms can choose from flavors like hot honey pecan to pink lemonade sorbet and there are vegan, GMO-free, gluten-free, and dairy free options aplenty. Find the store closest to you online
.
Free Admission to Magnolia Plantation and Gardens
Sun. May 13
8 a.m.
$20/adult, $10 children six-12, Free/moms with paid adult and children five and under
Magnolia Plantation
West Ashley
Bring mom to America's oldest "romantic-style gardens
" for a day of live music from Classical Charleston (performed in the tropical Conservatory) including a solo guitarist from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and a string duet from 1 to 3 p.m.
Free Tasting at Edmund's Oast Exchange
Sun. May 13
2 p.m.
Edmund's Oast Exchange
Downtown
Certified sommelier and overall badass Sarah O'Kelley pours free sparkling wine (and one champagne) from France and Italy in honor of Mother's Day.
🍷...and everything in between Just Ducky Mother's Day on Shem Creek
Sun. May 13
1:30 p.m.
$20 per duck
Red's Ice House
Mt. Pleasant
Take part in the third annual Just Ducky Race
— ducks are only $20 and all proceeds go to the Hollings Cancer Center at MUSC. The winning duck receives a $250 Red's Ice House gift card AND a $300 Tavern & Table gift card. Ducks are available at T&T, Red's, or MUSC's Just Ducky Race website.
Chateauxxx Mother's May Discounts
All month
Chateau Exxxperience
North Charleston
If the idea of buying the woman who birthed you lingerie makes you blush, then just send her solo. For all of Hot Mama May
, mothers receive 15 percent off of lingerie, dance wear, toys, movies, and more. Hey, moms can be naughty, too.
Mother's Day Open Studio Wine & Paint
Sun. May 13
4:30 p.m.
$35
Wine & Design
West Ashley
Described as "the spa for your soul" Wine & Design
invites people to come in and relax, de-stress, and sip on some vino while channeling their inner Picasso. BYO beer or wine and apps to snack.
Mother's Day 2018 at Wild Blue Ropes
Sun. May 13
10 a.m.
$45/adult, Free challenge pass for mom
Wild Blue Ropes Adventure Park
James Island
If your mom possesses an adventurous spirit and would rather get sweaty on Sunday than lay in bed, take her to the obstacle course at Wild Blue Ropes
. Each family receives up to one free Mother's Day voucher.
Indigo + Shibori Cotton Napkin Workshop
Sun. May 13
1 p.m.
$75/adult, $90/adult and child
Wild Dunes Resort
Isle of Palms
Led by Chi Indigo Design designer/educator Caroline Harper, the first indigo cotton napkin workshop
teaches participants how a non-fermented indigo vat is made. Natural East Indian indigo powder will be used; while the vat develops, students will use cotton napkins to learn four Shibori techniques. Everyone will go home with very different blue and white cotton napkins.