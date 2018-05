2018 Mother's Day Roundup: 20+ ways to treat your mom this Sunday 

click to enlarge Flickr user Flower's. Lover

We've all got one. And many of us are moms ourselves: human moms, dog moms, cat moms, plant moms. No matter who or where your mother may be or what kind of mother you are today, the love that connects mothers and their offspring is undeniable, and worthy of celebration. And yes, while we agree with Luke Bryan that "most mama's oughta qualify for sainthood," there's one day out of the year when mom's deserve the best of the best. From brunches to flower arranging workshops to events with a more adventurous bend, there's something for every mom out there.Read on for the deets:If you want to get your flower party on a little early, sign up for Fetes de Fleur and Escapada Living's Flower Arranging Party starting at 5:30 p.m. tomorrow. There will be sips and treats in addition to the workshop, which will incorporate all S.C. grown flowers from local flower farmers.All participants at this early Mom's Day workshop receive a complimentary glass of sparkling wine, light bites, and all the materials necessary to create a lush garden arrangement.Floral designers Noah of the Bearded Florist and Nathalie of The Wildwood Flower Designs host a hands-on flower experience . Participants will learn how to choose, condition, and design with unique blooms, and light bites and sparkling beverages will be provided. Feel free to BYOB, too.Celebrate Mother's Day at Roadside Blooms with a flower arranging class where you'll learn how to make a beautiful garden-style arrangement from buckets of locally grown blooms and greens. There will be pastries and all the fixings for mimosas except for the bubbly — BYOB. 1Kept Charleston will be hosting an all-inclusive Mother's Day Brunch for $35 (alcohol extra).The beloved Queen St. restaurant specializing in Lowcountry cuisine hosts a Mother's Day brunch with appetizers like their famous she crab soup, fried green tomatoes, and basket of buttermilk biscuits and entrees like jambalaya, fish and grits, and a chicken salad wrap.Celebrate Mother's Day with brunch and a day at The Citadel Beach Club. Take in beautiful ocean views from the Beach Club Ballroom while enjoying a special brunch buffet to include southern classics and chef-attended stations.Get jazzy with your mama. The Carolina Queen Sunday brunch is set up by Dish & Design Catering, including eats like shrimp and grits with tasso gravy, French toast casserole, scrambled eggs and ham, fruit, assorted homemade biscuits and jam, locally roasted coffee and OJ. There's entertainment on the second deck of the ship provided by TenCap Jazz.The laid-back Mt. Pleasant eatery offers brunch menu items like fish tacos, crab wings, a seafood omelet, French toast, bacon stuffed waffles, and fresh squeezed mimosas.



Tommy Condon's Mother's Day Irish Sunday Brunch

Sun. May 13

11 a.m.

A la carte



Treat the moms to a meal at an authentic Irish pub with a meal of corned beef hash, omelettes, benedicts, waffles, shrimp and grits, and biscuits and gravy. Tommy Condon's also offers a kids menu, plus mimosas and Bloodys.



Blu Restaurant and Bar

Sun. May 13

11 a.m.

$36.95/adult, $16.95/children ages four-12

Blu

Folly Beach

Feast on standard brunch offerings like omelettes, waffles, and biscuits and gravy at Blu in addition to salads, bites from a carving board, selections form a shellfish display, and a variety of desserts.



Breakfast in Bed

Sun. May 13

Whenever!

$65

Mercantile & Mash

Downtown

Stay in your PJs all day and order mom a special breakfast in bed basket from Mercantile. The basket includes a bottle of Mille Sparkling Wine, fresh squeezed Natalie's orange juice, bacon, Storey Farms whole fresh eggs, house made English muffins, fruit jam, and custom scented Merc and Mash candles by Candlefish. Call (843) 793-2636 to place your order.



If your mother is a barbecue lover, head to Black Wood Smokehouse for a brunch featuring items like breakfast steak, rope sausage, CAB prime brisket, and more.Listen to live piano and enjoy a complimentary glass of wine or champagne with the purchase of an entree at this Mother's Day brunch . Menu items include fried green tomatoes, baked brie, she crab soup, fried chicken and waffles, farmers omelet, crab cake benedict, and more. Yoga , beer, mimosas, brunch...what more could a mom (or anyone, really?) ask for? All moms receive a 25 percent off discount.Join yoga gurus Elli Richter and Kelly George for a special community Mother's Day class at Still Soul Studio Bring your mom or a mom-like figure to Holy Cow Yoga (voted best yoga studio ) for a slow, juicy yin class. The practice of yin allows students to exit the external world, delving deep within themselves during long-held poses targeting deep tissues of the body.CP's one and only arts editor (she does yoga, too) will be leading a free Mother's Day slow flow class at Tidal Strength + Cycle on Johns Island. Expect lots of grounding poses with an emphasis on breath work. Melvin's is closed on Sundays, but that doesn't mean they don't love moms. All day Friday and Saturday treat mom to some free banana pudding (trust us, nothing follows a barbecue feast better than that pudding). Oh and Melvin's mom wrote the banana pudding recipe, so it's especially sweet.As a sweet offering to all the moms out there, TCBY , the world's largest dual soft-serve and hand-scooped frozen yogurt chain will give moms the first 6 ounces of their froyo fo free. Moms can choose from flavors like hot honey pecan to pink lemonade sorbet and there are vegan, GMO-free, gluten-free, and dairy free options aplenty. Find the store closest to you online Bring mom to America's oldest "romantic-style gardens " for a day of live music from Classical Charleston (performed in the tropical Conservatory) including a solo guitarist from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and a string duet from 1 to 3 p.m.Certified sommelier and overall badass Sarah O'Kelley pours free sparkling wine (and one champagne) from France and Italy in honor of Mother's Day.Take part in the third annual Just Ducky Race — ducks are only $20 and all proceeds go to the Hollings Cancer Center at MUSC. The winning duck receives a $250 Red's Ice House gift card AND a $300 Tavern & Table gift card. Ducks are available at T&T, Red's, or MUSC's Just Ducky Race website.If the idea of buying the woman who birthed you lingerie makes you blush, then just send her solo. For all of Hot Mama May , mothers receive 15 percent off of lingerie, dance wear, toys, movies, and more. Hey, moms can be naughty, too.Described as "the spa for your soul" Wine & Design invites people to come in and relax, de-stress, and sip on some vino while channeling their inner Picasso. BYO beer or wine and apps to snack.If your mom possesses an adventurous spirit and would rather get sweaty on Sunday than lay in bed, take her to the obstacle course at Wild Blue Ropes . Each family receives up to one free Mother's Day voucher.Led by Chi Indigo Design designer/educator Caroline Harper, the first indigo cotton napkin workshop teaches participants how a non-fermented indigo vat is made. Natural East Indian indigo powder will be used; while the vat develops, students will use cotton napkins to learn four Shibori techniques. Everyone will go home with very different blue and white cotton napkins.