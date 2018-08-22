August 22, 2018 Arts+Movies » Features

2018 Fall Arts Guide 

Put a Spell on You

I first heard about our cover author, Signe Pike, from a coworker, who mentioned Pike's memoir, Faery Tale, in passing. Pike wrote Faery Tale as a way of coping with her father's death — she undertook a journey of discovery, of herself, of course, but of something so much larger. She went out seeking magic. Traveling through England, Ireland, and Scotland Pike sought out the stories of faeries — and the people who still believed in them. Pike's journey, which eventually led to the discovery of texts that would inspire her first novel, The Lost Queen, inspires me to no end. As an arts editor in a city full to the brim with artists, makers, creators — hell even 'influencers' — I too am constantly on a journey. I seek out people who create meaningful work. I seek out stories. I seek out the underdogs, the go-getters, the under-the-radar badasses. And if you look around, you'll see that Charleston is home to so much magic. Close your eyes, take a deep breath, and dive in — I have no doubt you'll leave feeling just a litte bit more enchanted. —Connelly Hardaway

Make your plans for these fall 2018 cultural events in Charleston. — City Paper Editorial Staff


The first line in local author Signe Pike's first work of fiction, The Lost Queen, launches readers into a world they didn't know existed and one, most likely, they didn't know they needed. — Connelly Hardaway


Maybe you've seen Viola around town: at the North Charleston Farmers Market, stationed out front of the Park Cafe, or at Park Circle's Orange Spot Coffee. — Chase Quinn


Sometimes it's all about the pivot. When it comes to inspired stage action, it could be a swift, surprising turn of events. Maybe it's one revelatory shift of focus from stage left to right that prompts a collective gasp. — Maura Hogan


Sometimes Chris Johnson doesn't sleep. The night before an event — one in which he'll create a live painting, set to music, before a crowd — he stays awake, learning more about the subjects he chooses to paint. — Connelly Hardaway


