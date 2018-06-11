200,000 ladybugs will be set free on Saturday July 21 at Magnolia Plantation & Gardens 

Flickr user Courtney Thomas

Magnolia Plantation & Gardens is hosting the 5th annual ladybug release on Sat. July 21. This will be one of the largest releases ever with over 200,000 ladybugs being released in the gardens. The flying red insects are natural predators and help to control other small and more harmful insects like aphids and scale insects from destroying the gardens.Each family who attends the release will receive their own container holding hundreds of ladybugs and can search the gardens for the perfect spot to release them.The event is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with the release happening around 10 a.m. — a Volkswagen Bug painted liked a ladybug will signal the beginning of the release. In addition to the big release, the event will feature over 20 exhibits including nature displays, interactive activities, face painting, and environmental organizations set up as vendors.Around 11:30 a.m. there will be a ladybug costume contest (!)— think red and black polka dots, antennas, and wings galore. Prizes will be awarded to the following categories: children ages three and under, ages four to six, ages seven and up, and family/group. Paid garden admission is required to attend: $20/adults, $10/kids ages six-12, free/kids five and under.