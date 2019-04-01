20+ parties to run to before and after the 2019 Cooper River Bridge Run 

You've done it — you've gotten over it with over 30,000 of your best friends, and now you're ready to recover. Maybe you want to take advantage of drink specials and get while the gettin's good, we're not judging. Either way, here are some of our favorite Bridge Run after parties.



Havin' a party you want included? Email lauren@charlestoncitypaper.com and let us know.

Friday

Let your kids have fun the day before the race with a Kids Run Wonderfest with mini races and dozens of fun activities from 2 to 7 p.m.



Get pumped up with some live music at the Charleston BridgeRun Jam from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.



On Thurs. and Fri., bring your Bridge Run bib to any Charleston Dunkin' location when ordering to get a free drink.

Saturday

Sweat a little more with a 80s Party at the Windjammer at 8 p.m. to celebrate finishing the race.



Sprint to The Alley for their "Greatest After Party Fun Run," where the first runner inside will win house cash and the first 50 win a prize. If you're not one of the first fifty, hit the after party after finishing the race for some swag, live music, and delicious menu specials for your carbo load from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.



The parties don’t stop after the Bridge Run, head over to Silver Dollar's after party featuring steelpan music to keep your adrenaline pumping from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.



Get a buzz off adrenaline and cheap drink at Muddy’s Dockside Bar on Shem Creek with $4 Truly cans, $2.50 Naturdays, and $5 Tito’s shots from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.



After all that running, you deserve a cold one. Go to the Bridge Run Post Race Party at Tradesman Brewing Company from 4 to 6 p.m. (And head there earlier, starting at noon, for their five year anniversary.)



Get your grub on with a Cooper River Bridge Run Lunch at O-Ku from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with sushi, sake bloody marys, and mimosas.



The Macintosh with be hosting a Blues, Brews, & BBQ feast at 10 a.m. full of delicious Southern barbecue, intoxicating drinks and celebration for those who made it over the hill.



Attend one of the biggest race celebrations and help a good cause with the Bridge Run Block Party between The Container Bar and Rutledge Cab Co. starting at 11 a.m. Proceeds benefit the local non-profit I Got Legs and there will be plenty of libations and delicious food to fill your bellies.



