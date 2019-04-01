April 01, 2019 Calendar+Scene » Features

20+ parties to run to before and after the 2019 Cooper River Bridge Run 

Cool down and chill out

You've done it — you've gotten over it with over 30,000 of your best friends, and now you're ready to recover. Maybe you want to take advantage of drink specials and get while the gettin's good, we're not judging. Either way, here are some of our favorite Bridge Run after parties.

Friday

Let your kids have fun the day before the race with a Kids Run Wonderfest with mini races and dozens of fun activities from 2 to 7 p.m.

Get pumped up with some live music at the Charleston BridgeRun Jam from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.

On Thurs. and Fri., bring your Bridge Run bib to any Charleston Dunkin' location when ordering to get a free drink.

Saturday

Sweat a little more with a 80s Party at the Windjammer at 8 p.m. to celebrate finishing the race.

Sprint to The Alley for their "Greatest After Party Fun Run," where the first runner inside will win house cash and the first 50 win a prize. If you're not one of the first fifty, hit the after party after finishing the race for some swag, live music, and delicious menu specials for your carbo load from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The parties don’t stop after the Bridge Run, head over to Silver Dollar's after party featuring steelpan music to keep your adrenaline pumping from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Get a buzz off adrenaline and cheap drink at Muddy’s Dockside Bar on Shem Creek with $4 Truly cans, $2.50 Naturdays, and $5 Tito’s shots from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

After all that running, you deserve a cold one. Go to the Bridge Run Post Race Party at Tradesman Brewing Company from 4 to 6 p.m. (And head there earlier, starting at noon, for their five year anniversary.)

Get your grub on with a Cooper River Bridge Run Lunch at O-Ku from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with sushi, sake bloody marys, and mimosas.

The Macintosh with be hosting a Blues, Brews, & BBQ feast at 10 a.m. full of delicious Southern barbecue, intoxicating drinks and celebration for those who made it over the hill.

Attend one of the biggest race celebrations and help a good cause with the Bridge Run Block Party between The Container Bar and Rutledge Cab Co. starting at 11 a.m. Proceeds benefit the local non-profit I Got Legs and there will be plenty of libations and delicious food to fill your bellies.

click to enlarge INSTAGRAM.COM/COOPERRIVERBRIDGERUN
  • instagram.com/cooperriverbridgerun
Revelry will be opening at 10 a.m. for their unofficial Bridge Run after party featuring drink specials, including $5 drafts and cans, $8 16 oz. bottles from The Hold, and food available for purchase from Tobo Sushi.

Palmetto Brewing will be opening early and will have axe throwing, food trucks, live music, $3 Briney Limey pints, and an apricot sour release.

Run to the Roof, Vendue's rooftop, that is, for a big ol' after party featuring food and drink specials, 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Bay Street Biergarten always has a big party after the race: head there starting at 10 a.m. for loads of drink specials, and music from DJ United and DJ NattyHeavy, and pop-up shops from HYLO and Fleet Feet.

"Follow your feet to Fleet" a.k.a. Fleet Landing for a post-run brunch; the waterfront spot opens early at 9:30 a.m.

Home Team BBQ downtown hosts an after party starting at 11 a.m.; Freehouse Brewery will be on deck slinging craft beers and you can snag drink specials, too.

Doors open at 9:30 a.m. for Deco's Bridge Run party with DJ Soto coming on at 10 a.m. Enjoy brunch and drink specials like $4 mimosas and $3 Mich Ultras.

Fuel Charleston and Harpoon Brewery team up for a Bridge Run Party featuring $4 pint specials. Cha-ching.

You're gonna be hungry after all that running. Head to Parcel 32 for a "fuel up brunch" starting at 9 a.m. and featuring the restaurant's special Sunday brunch menu and cocktail specials.

Get your Fatty's fun on after the Bridge Run at Fatty's Beer Works: If you ran the bridge you can score a $4 pint with your bib.

PBR and Ink N Ivy Charleston present the Cooper River Bridge Run Day Party starting at 9 a.m. with $2 PBR, a DJ, and a photographer to capture all of your beautiful, sweaty faces.

You deserve to continue celebrating finishing the race, so head to the Bridge Run party at Mt. Pleasant's Mainland Container Co., with music, food and drinks for the whole family from 6 p.m. to midnight.

After some running and day drinking, make your way to Recovery Room at 11 p.m. for DJs Stumble and JeffET.

Bring your bib to Lewis Barbecue for a free Texas hot gut sausage. 

