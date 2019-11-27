20+ local deals for Black Friday and Shop Small Saturday and Sunday 

Buy local this month with these 20+ holiday markets

... 'til you drop

It is time to shop until you drop, folks. Between holiday markets and year-round markets and mother heckin' farmers markets, there's really no excuse to not buy local this time of year. For those of you new to town, every year, Nov. 15-Dec. 15, Lowcountry Local First promotes Buy Local Month, a campaign to "keep holiday dollars flowing within our community."

By Connor Simonson

Features