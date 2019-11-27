November 27, 2019 Calendar+Scene » Features

20+ local deals for Black Friday and Shop Small Saturday and Sunday 

Buyin' local is easy

click to enlarge You could dive over strangers in line at Best Buy (is that still a thing?) or you could shop local at an outdoor market. The choice is yours and if you don't mind us saying, pretty easy - SUNDAY BRUNCH FARMERS MARKET
We've rounded up a variety of local steals and deals you'll find in town this weekend. As always, Lowcountry Local First is a great resource for local businesses. Be sure to check out their directory for all the local spots.

Is your local business offering discounts that we should include? Send all the details to connelly@charlestoncitypaper.com.

Friday

Looking to score that sweet vinyl for your classics-loving sibling or relative? Monster Music & Movies will have a storewide sale and exclusive vinyl releases.

Nurture Massage Therapeutic Spa will offer $20 off gift certificates. Stop by after a long day of shopping, enjoy a massage, and score a gift certificate for your loved one.

Head to Freshfields Village to browse unique one-of-a-kind gifts and locally made goods with in-store promotions. Plus, Santa will be there to take photos with the kiddos from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Woodhouse Day Spa offers 20 percent off all retail items in their boutique on Black Friday, including candles, jewelry, pajamas, and more.

Cooper River Brewing celebrates four years of beer with a local vendor market, selling goods from cigars to dog bandanas to plants to clothing to jewelry. Shop small on Black Friday, 2-10 p.m.

Smoke N Brew has several Black Friday specials including 25 percent off all glassware $50 and up and 10 percent off storewide (excluding tobacco and alcohol).

Snag a discounted membership to the South Carolina State Museum (located in Columbia), Fri. Nov. 29-Sun. Dec. 1. All levels of museum membership will be $25 off.

Starting on Fri. Nov. 29 and running through Dec. 14, if you bring a a new, unwrapped toy to the Museum of Living Arts (downtown and West Ashley) you'll get a free piercing (up to $35 value). Toys will be donated to Toys for Tots.

New furniture and cool items store Bibelot offers 15 percent off their entire store Friday-Sunday.

Snag $5 off select shows at the Charleston Music Hall with the code GOBBLE online or at the CMH box office.

Red Rose Vintage brings their airstream out this Black Friday. Snag $20 denim between 10 and 11 a.m. From 11 a.m.-12 p.m. all sweaters are buy one, get one half off. After noon everything is 20 percent off.

Chateauxxx is having a Black Friday sidewalk sale with 25 percent off certain items, and 75 percent off clearance items (through Dec. 8).

Snag 30 percent off your entire purchase at Mr. K's Used Books, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

For every $100 you spend at Anne Bonny's Lash and Skin Boutique, you receive an extra $25 this Friday.

Friends and family weekend at Fleet Feet Mt. Pleasant (and Summerville) kicks off on Friday, with discounts, gift wrapping, and gifts with certain purchases.

Snag a 2020 annual pass to Sky Zone Charleston for $199, available for purchase in person only.

Saturday

Head to The Restoration Hotel from 4-6 p.m. and shop a stunning collection of novelties from The Mercantile. Enjoy 15 percent off all purchases while sipping on a glass of Champagne.

Dashi hosts a market of local artists, crafters, and makers on Saturdays. Snag drink specials while you shop.

It's always a good idea to shop small, local businesses at the Charleston Farmers Market in Marion Square. (And remember the holiday version of the market kicks off next weekend).

Head to Charleston Hemp Collective on Saturday to get 15 percent off a purchase of $100 or more.
You've got several markets to shop this Saturday including: Middleton Place Holiday Market, Ashborough Holiday Market, and Goose Creek Holiday Festival.

Shop small at Ink Meets Paper from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Enjoy specials like a print-your-own gift wrap activity, complimentary hot chocolate and poinsettia beverages, and a raffle to win a ticket to a beginner modern calligraphy class.

Head to Summerville for Small Business Saturday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

Sunday

Shop goods from local vendors at the Holy City Vintage Market at Park Cafe, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

The Sunday Brunch Farmers Market goes full holiday this weekend. Get all the local goodies, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

