11 free Piccolo events to round out your festival experience 

click to enlarge
-
File photo
-
You'll be as happy as an octopus lounging on the sand after checking out sand sculpting on IOP.
With just six days of shows left, Piccolo Spoleto's finale draws near. Here's what to see and do while the fest is still poppin'.
For the family:
Sand Sculpting Competition
On Sat., June 9, stop by Isle of Palms for this season’s 30th annual sand sculpting competition. With six different categories, watch as artists compete for prizes, taking natural sand and turning it into a masterpiece right before your eyes.
Piccolo Spoleto Finale
As Charleston’s finest festival comes to a close, come celebrate another amazing year at Hampton Park on Sat., June 9. Dance the night away with friends, family, and neighbors alike as you enjoy music of all genres on the last evening of Piccolo Spoleto.
RAPunzel, A Fabulously Fractured Adaptation
On Tues. June 5, head over to the Charleston County Public Library to catch Porkchop Productions add their flare to a classic tale. With three program times (9:15, 10:45 a.m. & 12:15 p.m.) you’ll have plenty of chances to catch this family fun musical production.
For the musically inclined:
Palmetto Bronze
Returning for its sixth year, Palmetto Bronze is recognized around the country for their talented community handbell ensemble. On Sun., June 10, they are back with renditions from the Beatles, Disney, and more.
Charleston Jazz Series
With the series coming to a close on June 9, make sure to swing by Prohibition for this jazzy Charleston gem. Featuring local music of the Lowcountry, the lineup is sure to please any Jazz fan, and best of all, it’s free.
The Four Freedoms: A Tribute To Norman Rockwell
In honor of the 75th anniversary of Norman Rockwell’s renowned “Four Freedoms” paintings, audiences will enjoy the Big Band Era alongside Broadway hits. Make sure to check out this toe tapping event on Sat. June 9 at 4 p.m. at East Cooper Baptist Church.
For the book worms:
Ann Herlong-Bodman
If you haven’t been able to catch a Sundown Poetry Series performance yet, now is your chance. Ann Herlong-Bodman’s work has appeared in numerous journals, as well as a novel and travel book she published. On Tue., June 5 come listen to this talented artist read from her most recent collection, Loose in Far-away Places.
Charleston Author Series at Blue Bicycle Books
On Fri. June 8 spend the evening discussing Ethan J. Kytle and Blain Roberts most recent publication, Denmark Vesey’s Garden: Slavery and Memory in the Cradle of the Confederacy
. The authors will examine Charleston’s tourism industry, existing monuments, and public rituals.
For your visual arts fix
A Dialogue in Black & White
Sixty-six artists come together as duos, sparking dialogue that revolves around thirty-three themes which reflect global issues of today. The City Gallery will be open daily for viewers to catch the exhibit until June 10. And if you want to spend some dough — there are still tickets available
to the dinners associated with this event, taking place on Thurs. June 7 and on Sun. June 10 (this event is a brunch).
Yo Art Inc.
In partnership with local Title One Schools, posters and photos will be featured from student artists ranging from 7-15 years old. Each piece represents the children’s individual perspectives of their Charleston community. The exhibit will remain on display until June 10.
Art of Recovery Exhibit
This award-winning exhibit highlights 100 authentic pieces of work from people on the mend from their battle with mental illness. This viewing provides a powerful perspective from those that have dealt with pain, recovery, and victory.