11 free Piccolo events to round out your festival experience 

You'll be as happy as an octopus lounging on the sand after checking out sand sculpting on IOP.

For the family:



For the musically inclined:



For the book worms:



For your visual arts fix



With just six days of shows left, Piccolo Spoleto's finale draws near. Here's what to see and do while the fest is still poppin'.On Sat., June 9, stop by Isle of Palms for this season’s 30th annual sand sculpting competition. With six different categories, watch as artists compete for prizes, taking natural sand and turning it into a masterpiece right before your eyes.As Charleston’s finest festival comes to a close, come celebrate another amazing year at Hampton Park on Sat., June 9. Dance the night away with friends, family, and neighbors alike as you enjoy music of all genres on the last evening of Piccolo Spoleto.On Tues. June 5, head over to the Charleston County Public Library to catch Porkchop Productions add their flare to a classic tale. With three program times (9:15, 10:45 a.m. & 12:15 p.m.) you’ll have plenty of chances to catch this family fun musical production.Returning for its sixth year, Palmetto Bronze is recognized around the country for their talented community handbell ensemble. On Sun., June 10, they are back with renditions from the Beatles, Disney, and more.With the series coming to a close on June 9, make sure to swing by Prohibition for this jazzy Charleston gem. Featuring local music of the Lowcountry, the lineup is sure to please any Jazz fan, and best of all, it’s free.In honor of the 75th anniversary of Norman Rockwell’s renowned “Four Freedoms” paintings, audiences will enjoy the Big Band Era alongside Broadway hits. Make sure to check out this toe tapping event on Sat. June 9 at 4 p.m. at East Cooper Baptist Church.If you haven’t been able to catch a Sundown Poetry Series performance yet, now is your chance. Ann Herlong-Bodman’s work has appeared in numerous journals, as well as a novel and travel book she published. On Tue., June 5 come listen to this talented artist read from her most recent collection,On Fri. June 8 spend the evening discussing Ethan J. Kytle and Blain Roberts most recent publication,. The authors will examine Charleston’s tourism industry, existing monuments, and public rituals.Sixty-six artists come together as duos, sparking dialogue that revolves around thirty-three themes which reflect global issues of today. The City Gallery will be open daily for viewers to catch the exhibit until June 10. And if you want to spend some dough — there are still tickets available to the dinners associated with this event, taking place on Thurs. June 7 and on Sun. June 10 (this event is a brunch).In partnership with local Title One Schools, posters and photos will be featured from student artists ranging from 7-15 years old. Each piece represents the children’s individual perspectives of their Charleston community. The exhibit will remain on display until June 10.This award-winning exhibit highlights 100 authentic pieces of work from people on the mend from their battle with mental illness. This viewing provides a powerful perspective from those that have dealt with pain, recovery, and victory.