June 04, 2018 Calendar+Scene » Features

11 free Piccolo events to round out your festival experience 

Events for the week of June 4-10

click to enlarge You'll be as happy as an octopus lounging on the sand after checking out sand sculpting on IOP. - FILE PHOTO
  • File photo
  • You'll be as happy as an octopus lounging on the sand after checking out sand sculpting on IOP.

With just six days of shows left, Piccolo Spoleto's finale draws near. Here's what to see and do while the fest is still poppin'.

For the family:

Sand Sculpting Competition
On Sat., June 9, stop by Isle of Palms for this season’s 30th annual sand sculpting competition. With six different categories, watch as artists compete for prizes, taking natural sand and turning it into a masterpiece right before your eyes. 
Event Details Piccolo Spoleto Finale: Matt Monday, The Lowhills, and more
@ Hampton Park
30 Mary Murray Blvd.
Downtown
Charleston, South Carolina
When: Sat., June 9
Music
Map
Event Details Sand Sculpting Competition
@ Front Beach of the Isle of Palms
Isle of Palms
Isle of Palms
Charleston, SC
When: Sat., June 9, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Price: Free
Festivals + Events
Map
Piccolo Spoleto Finale
As Charleston’s finest festival comes to a close, come celebrate another amazing year at Hampton Park on Sat., June 9. Dance the night away with friends, family, and neighbors alike as you enjoy music of all genres on the last evening of Piccolo Spoleto.
Event Details Piccolo Spoleto Finale: Matt Monday, The Lowhills, and more
@ Hampton Park
30 Mary Murray Blvd.
Downtown
Charleston, South Carolina
When: Sat., June 9
Music
Map
RAPunzel, A Fabulously Fractured Adaptation
On Tues. June 5, head over to the Charleston County Public Library to catch Porkchop Productions add their flare to a classic tale. With three program times (9:15, 10:45 a.m. & 12:15 p.m.) you’ll have plenty of chances to catch this family fun musical production.
Event Details RAPunzel, A Fabulously Fractured Adaptation
@ Charleston County Public Library
68 Calhoun St.
Downtown
Charleston, South Carolina
When: Tue., June 5, 9:15, 10:45 a.m. & 12:15 p.m.
Price: Free
Family Fare
Map

For the musically inclined:

Palmetto Bronze
Returning for its sixth year, Palmetto Bronze is recognized around the country for their talented community handbell ensemble. On Sun., June 10, they are back with renditions from the Beatles, Disney, and more.
Event Details Palmetto Bronze
@ Franke at Seaside
1885 Rifle Range Road
Mt. Pleasant, SC
When: Sun., June 10, 3 p.m.
Price: Free, donations accepted
Concert Music
Map
Charleston Jazz Series
With the series coming to a close on June 9, make sure to swing by Prohibition for this jazzy Charleston gem. Featuring local music of the Lowcountry, the lineup is sure to please any Jazz fan, and best of all, it’s free.
Event Details Charleston Jazz & Prohibition
@ Prohibition
547 King St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Through June 9
Price: Free to attend
Jazz, Blues, & More
Map
The Four Freedoms: A Tribute To Norman Rockwell
In honor of the 75th anniversary of Norman Rockwell’s renowned “Four Freedoms” paintings, audiences will enjoy the Big Band Era alongside Broadway hits. Make sure to check out this toe tapping event on Sat. June 9 at 4 p.m. at East Cooper Baptist Church. 
Event Details The Four Freedoms: A Tribute to Norman Rockwell
@ East Cooper Baptist Church
361 Egypt Road
Mt. Pleasant
Charleston, South Carolina
When: Sat., June 9, 4 p.m.
Price: Free
Concert Music
Map

For the book worms:

Ann Herlong-Bodman
If you haven’t been able to catch a Sundown Poetry Series performance yet, now is your chance. Ann Herlong-Bodman’s work has appeared in numerous journals, as well as a novel and travel book she published. On Tue., June 5 come listen to this talented artist read from her most recent collection, Loose in Far-away Places.
Event Details Sundown Poetry Series
@ Dock Street Theatre
135 Church St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Tuesdays-Fridays, 6:30 p.m. Continues through June 8
Price: Free to attend
Literary
Map
Charleston Author Series at Blue Bicycle Books
On Fri. June 8 spend the evening discussing Ethan J. Kytle and Blain Roberts most recent publication, Denmark Vesey’s Garden: Slavery and Memory in the Cradle of the Confederacy. The authors will examine Charleston’s tourism industry, existing monuments, and public rituals.
Event Details Book Talk: Confederate Monuments and Remembering Slavery
@ Blue Bicycle Books
420 King St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Fri., June 8
Price: Free
Books + Poetry and Festivals + Events
Map

For your visual arts fix

A Dialogue in Black & White
Sixty-six artists come together as duos, sparking dialogue that revolves around thirty-three themes which reflect global issues of today. The City Gallery will be open daily for viewers to catch the exhibit until June 10. And if you want to spend some dough — there are still tickets available to the dinners associated with this event, taking place on Thurs. June 7 and on Sun. June 10 (this event is a brunch).
Event Details A Dialogue in Black and White
@ City Gallery at Waterfront Park
34 Prioleau St.
Downtown
Charleston, South Carolina
When: Through June 10, Thu., June 7 and Sun., June 10
Price: Free/exhibit, $50/dinners and brunch
Buy Tickets
Visual Arts
Map
Yo Art Inc.
In partnership with local Title One Schools, posters and photos will be featured from student artists ranging from 7-15 years old. Each piece represents the children’s individual perspectives of their Charleston community. The exhibit will remain on display until June 10.
Event Details Yo Art Inc.
@ Saul Alexander Gallery
68 Calhoun St.
Downtown
Charleston, South Carolina
When: Mondays-Thursdays, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Continues through June 10
Price: Free to attend
Visual Arts
Map
Art of Recovery Exhibit
This award-winning exhibit highlights 100 authentic pieces of work from people on the mend from their battle with mental illness. This viewing provides a powerful perspective from those that have dealt with pain, recovery, and victory.
Event Details Art of Recovery Exhibit
@ Circular Congregational Church
150 Meeting St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Through June 10, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Price: Free to attend
Visual Arts
Map

