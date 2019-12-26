Where ever my pen goes
We'll just go with the flow
She's ready to deliver
I just got word from my soul
The message isn't clear yet and the purpose isn't known
My higher self is looking down on me so I nick named her drone
It's so much I wanna do
And so much I want to say
So much that I should have right now
Somebody needs to pay
But ain't nobody gonna give me nothin so it's mines for the taking
U thought they gave a shit my dude your sadly mistaken
Your first breath equals ya first taste a death
U intake life and exhale opposite with every breath
So when I realized I die everyday I'm alive
I couldn't fear them taking something that ain't even mines
I got no enemy within so I fear nothing out
I'm the greatest since Ali no shadow of a doubt I changed my name so when They boom bayay Ali I'm the reason why they shout it's me that they talking bout
If u talking law be sure in front u put an out
Don't come talking cash if u looking for hand outs
I got a family to feed what I look like clocking out
Rocking out if
I aint got a couple bands
That's just in my pants and milky rocking in my bank account
I damn fool and I ain't tryna be one of dem
I succeeded more when I let go of old friends
They had me looking at myself like I ain't good enough
Like I'm the bad guy and I ain't being true enough
Like I'm an idiot who settled cause of heart break
When they the ones that made my heart ache
Niggaz is fake
And it be the main ones claiming to be the realist create enigmas to excuse betrayal so idealist
U disagree just walk away don't try to find a reason
U wanna go
Go head and go don't put my name in treason
Why you got a lie to me just be a man about it
Tell me how u really feel and don't tip toe around it
It's all good really dude I'm really really good
Succeeded tho the route I took you ain't think I should
My success isn't defined by no one else but me
Dog And I just gotta be free
Everyday I'm pulling back layers of skin to find out what's beneath
Today I face the boogie man no more hiding underneath the sheets
I had more demons when I lived a lie
I found my truth when I gave up they lies
I said
I had more demons when I lived a lie
I found my truth when I gave up they lies
And they both came from the same book
It's just my understanding began to over-stood
That both evil and good were created from the same source
And that source put them both in us
So I am God and i am the devil
Understand me
don't think I'm a rebel
Follow me
Who you worship and who u despise
Is the reflection reflecting from the same eyes
Don't let your fear bring you to your demise
It's bullshit they false advertised
I ain't gotta die to get to heaven
The gates is open pp
Eleven Eleven
When the student is ready the teacher appears
Kween Katt is a rapper and author from the Lowcountry. In 2019, she released her first book, #NoReligion.