10 must-follow Charleston foodie Instagram accounts 

May 02, 2018
Do cocktails intimidate you? Me too. I don’t know anything about them. As a matter of fact, I stick to the most basic drinks no matter what caliber of bar I find myself in out of pure, unadulterated ignorance. Somehow, this craft cocktail account doesn’t drive me away. The warm tones of the expertly-lit photos are inviting, and the recipes under them help to unravel the the mystery behind the drinks. You don’t need a PhD, a home library, or argyle socks to enjoy this account. —Adam Manno
This account knows what works. From gooey cheese to smothered sauces and intense close-ups, this regularly-updated stream of usually unhealthy but undeniably delicious food will have you biting your phone screen after a couple of minutes. The account posts frequently, so you will run into a good amount of Charleston favorites, but you’re likely to discover some hidden neighborhood gems along the way. Plus, would anyone even complain about seeing perfectly-photographed mac and cheese from the same place every day? —Adam Manno
OK, so the person behind this handle could use a little help with presentation. Still, we thoroughly enjoy the shamelessness of it all. Krispy Kreme doughnuts? Sure! A picture of a big ass slice of pepperoni pizza from an unnamed place in Mt. Pleasant that leaves multiple commenters wondering where the fuck it’s from? Absolutely! A trenta iced coffee from Starbucks? I guess. We’ll put this one in the “one to watch” column.—Adam Manno
Even though most of our healthy dinners end up looking like mush, we still, night after night attempt to create the perfect photo ready plate. Greens, oranges, purples! Charleston Fit Foodie seems to have the beautiful/healthy ratio down to a science, but not in an overly perfect way. The woman behind the handle, Dominique, says in her blog bio that she is a former collegiate volleyball player with a BS in Health Sciences and Community Health. Her measured and informative approach to healthy eating is palatable as hell, especially compared to all the super “you MUST eat healthy” in your face ‘grams out there. We just wish she could come make that perfect frittata for us. — Mary Scott Hardaway
If you want to gawk at some of the fanciest plates available in the city, you’d do well to follow this account. Candice Herriott is on the verge of publishing her first book, Provisions to Table, and definitely knows her way around the city’s restaurants. It’s not all glitz, though. Herriott will also shout out breweries and barbecue joints alongside the fancy curated dinners and oysters from The Ordinary. From biscuits on the beach to Charleston Wine + Food signature dinners, this account will give you some solid insider tips about where to make your next reservation. — Mary Scott Hardaway
If you care at all about craft cocktail culture in Charleston, you need to follow the Cocktail Bandits. These smart women keep tabs on the bar scene while educating their followers through events, videos, and their new book, Holy Spirits! The best part, once you start following them on the ‘gram, you’re destined to run into them in real life and Taneka Reaves and Johnny Caldwell are a delight. —Kinsey Gidick
Best buds Ashley Hargrove and Laura Donnellon started their Charleston Foodies on a Budget blog to celebrate this city’s food culture. But unlike a lot of other influencers, their different in that a budget is paramount to their content. They right about daily specials like where to get half-price sushi and $2 tacos, how to buy local affordably, and where to get a cheap beer. For anyone interested in eating out for less, this is a good place to check in. —Kinsey Gidick
With just over 36k followers, Helen Hall’s healthy food/lifestyle/fitness gram Hushup and Hustle is a veritable mecca for “damn I should probably eat that” pics. No, you probably won’t drool over the soylent looking protein filled balls that Hall preps, but between the snaps of Hall’s abs and the bright smiling faces of her clientele, you’ll definitely start following this account religiously. — Mary Scott Hardaway
Another healthy living/fitness concept, Whole CHS Living is an Instagram account and website run by a full time Quality Engineer and part time HYLO Fitness operations and social media guru 20-something. Fran, the smiling brunette behind the colorful snaps, highlights local healthy restaurant options (i.e. Basic Kitchen, Poke Tea House, Harold’s Cabin, Verde), in addition to meals she preps at home. If you need some inspo for a Trader Joe’s meal, hit up this account ASAP. Your weeknight blase Whole30 recipes just got way more exciting. —Mary Scott Hardaway
Charlotte Park spends her days doing PR for Lou Hammond, but she spends her nights and weekends eating her way through Charleston — and whatever city she may be visiting on a business trip (major work perks). I’ve met Charlotte in person and she’s about as nice as can be — and that shows in her nonprofit endeavor, #Crumbs4Charleston, a baking project that’s turned into a veritable money raising gig for local charities like Fields 2 Families and the Down Syndrome Association of the Lowcountry. Did I mention that Charlotte also started the local food-influencer meetup, #TasteMakersCHS? Girl’s busy! Head to Charlotte’s ‘gram for the do-gooding (and order some baked goods!) and stay for gorgeous photos of small plates at Felix, burgers at the Watch, and cocktails at Gin Joint. —Connelly Hardaway
