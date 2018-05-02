10 must-follow Charleston foodie Instagram accounts 

@charlestonfitfoodie

Even though most of our healthy dinners end up looking like mush, we still, night after night attempt to create the perfect photo ready plate. Greens, oranges, purples! Charleston Fit Foodie seems to have the beautiful/healthy ratio down to a science, but not in an overly perfect way. The woman behind the handle, Dominique, says in her blog bio that she is a former collegiate volleyball player with a BS in Health Sciences and Community Health. Her measured and informative approach to healthy eating is palatable as hell, especially compared to all the super “you MUST eat healthy” in your face ‘grams out there. We just wish she could come make that perfect frittata for us. — Mary Scott Hardaway