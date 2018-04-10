10 awesome S.C. Airbnb rentals from the Lowcountry to the Upstate 

April 10, 2018
Charleston’s relations with Airbnb may be a bit rocky, but the home-sharing site seems to be thriving throughout the rest of South Carolina. We’ve rounded up 10 of the coolest, quirkiest, most charming places to stay, from the Lowcountry to the Upstate.
You may recognize this Beaufort cottage from the cover of Southern Living, where it was featured for its extensive renovation. Built in 1889, the house originally served as a kitchen and servant’s quarters for the main house. Everything is updated and beautifully decorated, from the two bedrooms and galley kitchen to the wide front porch with a pair of matching swings. It’s in the heart of Beaufort’s historic district, and the hosts live next door.
Go glamping at Happy Earth Farm in Aiken. The 14x16’ tent is situated on a platform, which should help keep the bugs at bay, and includes two queen-sized beds (real beds!) as well as a futon. There’s also a porch and a “luxury outhouse” with a toilet, sink, and shower. It’s situated on a working farm with lots of animals, and guests are invited to help out with chores if they want a taste of farm life. There’s also a pool on the property that guests are welcome to use.
The Bolt Farm Treehouse was named the most popular Airbnb in S.C., and the calendar shows it—it’s booked solid, and available dates are only released the 15th of every month. Also featured in Architectural Digest, Buzzfeed, TLC, and more, the eco-retreat sits in an ultra-private patch of woods in Walhalla. With chandeliers and twinkle lights galore, big banks of windows, secret doors, and a swinging rope bed, the place has a seriously enchanted feel.
Situated behind a historic home in downtown Bluffton, this century-old cabin faces the picturesque May River. Decorated with period-appropriate décor and furnishings with enough modern amenities to keep it comfy, the house has two bedrooms, a bathroom with a clawfoot tub, and a fully equipped kitchen. Old Town Bluffton’s attractions are just a few blocks away, or you can take a boat or kayak to the town boat landing around the corner.
This modern cliffside home is in Westminster, just over the state line from Georgia’s Chattahoochee National Forest. It’s nestled within a 70-acre nature preserve, with breathtaking views of a waterfall from multiple points within the house. There are two bedrooms and a roomy living room with a big stone fireplace. Past guests describe the space as “simply astonishing,” “phenomenal,” and “visually stunning.”
The Wren Guest House is a newly built one-bedroom cottage behind a historic home near downtown Beaufort. Two blocks from the Beaufort River, the house has an open floor plan with a living room, kitchen, and laundry facilities. USC-Beaufort is a few blocks away. Guests praise Superhosts Jeremiah and Emily for being helpful and attentive.
Get a taste of tiny house living at Mary’s place in Greer. It’s in a lakeside tiny home community five minutes from downtown Greer, with walking trails nearby. The house may be wee, but it has a loft bedroom area, a full bathroom, a kitchenette, and a living area. Breakfast supplies are provided.
This eco-friendly cabin is in the woods a few minutes outside of Columbia. With expansive windows in every room offering views of the surrounding forest, the house has a bedroom as well as a loft with a futon. Features like solar panels, a rain barrel, and a veggie garden keep things feeling green.
Nestled at the base of Paris Mountain near Greenville, the Cottage at Old Oaks Farm is a serene little getaway within a hobby farm. You’ll share the surrounding five acres with a few friendly goats, dogs, chickens, and cows. The house itself was built in 1910 but has been completely renovated and is decorated with original artwork. Breakfast supplies are included and pets are welcome.
Glenn’s four-bedroom cottage overlooks the Intracoastal Waterway on Daufuskie Island, which is still accessible only by boat. It’s located in the island’s historical district, and the host recently added a marsh-side “seashell labyrinth” for weddings and parties. There are two master suites, a screened porch with a hammock, and a country kitchen. The public boat dock is a mile away, and Glenn recommends renting a golf cart to get around (he promises he’ll help you handle the details).
