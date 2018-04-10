10 awesome S.C. Airbnb rentals from the Lowcountry to the Upstate 

Courtesy Airbnb

Go glamping at Happy Earth Farm in Aiken. The 14x16’ tent is situated on a platform, which should help keep the bugs at bay, and includes two queen-sized beds (real beds!) as well as a futon. There’s also a porch and a “luxury outhouse” with a toilet, sink, and shower. It’s situated on a working farm with lots of animals, and guests are invited to help out with chores if they want a taste of farm life. There’s also a pool on the property that guests are welcome to use.