Donate to the City Paper | Flip page by page

Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Before You Go: Marion Square pedestal removal begins this week; Protests in Wisconsin over another police shooting

Construction crews expected to begin removal Tuesday

Posted by Heath Ellison on Tue, Aug 25, 2020 at 3:46 PM

click to enlarge SAM SPENCE
  • Sam Spence
COVID-19 updates: South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 909 new cases of COVID-19 and 21 deaths connected to the virus on Tuesday.

The percent positive rate was 17.4 percent.

As of 2:08 p.m. Aug. 25, via S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control:
Confirmed cases in S.C.: 112,088 (+909 new cases since Monday)
Positive tests in Charleston County (total): 13,344 (+30)
Negative tests in S.C.: 817,813
Deaths in S.C. from COVID-19: 2,408 (+21)
screen_shot_2020-08-25_at_2.12.10_pm.png
Top Stories:
Construction crews are expected to begin removing the base of the Calhoun monument in Marion Square Tuesday. The statue of Calhoun was removed from the top of the monument June 24 after a unanimous vote from city council to pull the statue down. The Calhoun statue memorialized an ardent supporter of slavery as an institution who referring to it as a "positive good." Source: Count on News 2

What we're reading:
The Daily Beast: "‘He’s Pulling Through’: Kenosha Burns After Jacob Blake Shooting"

NY Times: "Politicizing Medical Science Will Cost American Lives"

Associated Press: "Belarusian authorities crank up pressure on opposition"

More from the City Paper:
- Gibbes Museum's Society 1858's art auction starts this week, submissions for annual prize open soon

Tags: , ,

Support local journalism with a donation to Charleston City Paper

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
  • Halls Chophouse
    Halls is overrated, overpriced and definately has too many family members thanking hands and touching...Wait… -BGma7
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2020, Charleston City Paper   RSS