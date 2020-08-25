Before You Go: Marion Square pedestal removal begins this week; Protests in Wisconsin over another police shooting

click to enlarge
South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 909 new cases of COVID-19 and 21 deaths connected to the virus on Tuesday.
The percent positive rate was 17.4 percent.
Confirmed cases in S.C.: 112,088 (+909 new cases since Monday)
Positive tests in Charleston County (total): 13,344 (+30)
Negative tests in S.C.: 817,813
Deaths in S.C. from COVID-19: 2,408 (+21)
Construction crews are expected to begin removing the base of the Calhoun monument in Marion Square Tuesday. The statue of Calhoun was removed from the top of the monument June 24 after a unanimous vote from city council to pull the statue down. The Calhoun statue memorialized an ardent supporter of slavery as an institution who referring to it as a "positive good." Source: Count on News 2
