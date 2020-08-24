Monday, August 24, 2020
The Agenda: Nikki Haley and Tim Scott speak at RNC tonight; Teachers frustrated over back-to-school plans
196-acre development coming to old landfill
by Lauren Hurlock
on Mon, Aug 24, 2020 at 10:28 AM
Former S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott to appear at Republican National Convention tonight.
Two South Carolinians will be speaking at the RNC tonight: Haley and Scott. Source: NYT
Teachers frustrated over back to school plans.
Teachers are reportedly frustrated and uneasy about the back to school plans, or lack thereof — Charleston teachers say they still don't know whether they'll be teaching in person or virtually. Source: P&C
New 196-acre development to be built downtown on Laurel Island.
Developers recently got basic land entitlements that make the new development the most realistic chance yet for developing former landfill property at the end of Romney and Brigade streets. Source: WCSC
Top S.C. Senator warns of 'chaotic scenes' if Heritage Act is overturned.
State Senate President Harvey Peeler, Republican representing Cherokee, said that finding the Heritage Act unconstitutional would lead to "chaotic scenes" with statues "ripped from their pedestals." Peeler voted against the Heritage Act in 2000, a move that would have kept the Confederate flag on top of the South Carolina capitol building. Source: Charlotte Observer
