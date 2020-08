The Agenda: Nikki Haley and Tim Scott speak at RNC tonight; Teachers frustrated over back-to-school plans

click to enlarge U.S. Air Force photo

Two South Carolinians will be speaking at the RNC tonight: Haley and Scott. Source: NYT

Teachers are reportedly frustrated and uneasy about the back to school plans, or lack thereof — Charleston teachers say they still don't know whether they'll be teaching in person or virtually. Source: P&C Developers recently got basic land entitlements that make the new development the most realistic chance yet for developing former landfill property at the end of Romney and Brigade streets. Source: WCSC



State Senate President Harvey Peeler, Republican representing Cherokee, said that finding the Heritage Act unconstitutional would lead to "chaotic scenes" with statues "ripped from their pedestals." Peeler voted against the Heritage Act in 2000, a move that would have kept the Confederate flag on top of the South Carolina capitol building. Source: Charlotte Observer