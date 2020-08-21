Friday, August 21, 2020
The Agenda: Charleston school district sees 'overwhelming' demand for virtual school; McMaster says mask order unenforceable, but cities enforcing
Poison control sees uptick of kids drinking hand sanitizer
by Lauren Hurlock
on Fri, Aug 21, 2020 at 10:19 AM
Charleston County School District to alter virtual school option after "overwhelming" demand.
Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash
Citing "overwhelming" demand after 12,000 students enrolled in the all-year virtual option, Charleston County School District will be making changes to the program to align the Virtual Academy with the child's home school. Source: WCSC
McMaster says mask order unenforceable, but cities already enforcing.
Governor Henry McMaster has said that a statewide mask ordinance would be unenforceable, but cities enforcing ordinances say it's surprisingly easy. Source: P&C
State $1.8 billion budget surplus evaporated 'almost overnight', McMaster asks legislators not to create new budget.
After the state's $1.8 billion surplus evaporated almost over night due to uncertainty around the pandemic, Gov. Henry McMaster asked state lawmakers not to make a new budget for the state and instead to fund the government based on last year's budget. Source: P&C
Poison control sees uptick in children drinking hand sanitizer.
Since the pandemic started, the Palmetto Poison Center has received more calls from parents who's children ingested hand sanitizer. Source: WSPA
