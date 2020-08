The Agenda: Charleston school district sees 'overwhelming' demand for virtual school; McMaster says mask order unenforceable, but cities enforcing

click to enlarge Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash

Citing "overwhelming" demand after 12,000 students enrolled in the all-year virtual option, Charleston County School District will be making changes to the program to align the Virtual Academy with the child's home school. Source: WCSC Governor Henry McMaster has said that a statewide mask ordinance would be unenforceable, but cities enforcing ordinances say it's surprisingly easy. Source: P&C After the state's $1.8 billion surplus evaporated almost over night due to uncertainty around the pandemic, Gov. Henry McMaster asked state lawmakers not to make a new budget for the state and instead to fund the government based on last year's budget. Source: P&C Since the pandemic started, the Palmetto Poison Center has received more calls from parents who's children ingested hand sanitizer. Source: WSPA