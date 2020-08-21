Donate to the City Paper | Flip page by page

Friday, August 21, 2020

Before You Go: Black Americans most vulnerable to COVID-19 but hesitate to see doctors; Gulf storms could make US landfall next week

Juuust below 1,000 cases

Posted by Lauren Hurlock on Fri, Aug 21, 2020 at 4:50 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY CDC ON UNSPLASH
  • Photo by CDC on Unsplash
COVID-19 update: South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 967 new cases of COVID-19 and 52 deaths connected to the virus on Friday.

The percent-positive rate fell to 13 percent.

As of 2:09 p.m. Aug. 21, via S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control:
Confirmed cases in S.C.: 109,135 (+967 new cases since Wednesday)
Positive tests in Charleston County (total): 13,081 (+40)
Negative tests in S.C.: 815,899
Deaths in S.C. from COVID-19: 2,339 (+52)

Black people most vulnerable to COVID-19, but hesitate to get medical help. The coronavirus has killed black Americans at a disproportionate rate, but many hesitate to get medical attention due to distrust and a troubled history with the medical profession, according to an MUSC official. The distrust complicates doctors' efforts to develop a vaccine that will be effective for black communities. Source: P&C

Twin tropical cyclones aimed to hit the Gulf next week. For the first time on record, two tropical cyclones are poised to make landfall in the U.S. early next week — possibly on the same day. So far, neither storm poses a risk to Charleston. Source: NBC


What we're reading:
- The Atlantic: The 22-Year-Old Blogger Behind Protests in Belarus
- Vox: The Great Rebuild: the coronavirus has laid bare the flaws in our economy. Can we remake it to be more inclusive of all Americans?
- The Verge: School nurses are on the frontlines of the pandemic
- The Atlantic: The Twin Crises at the Postal Service
- The New Yorker: What Does Boredom Do to Us—and for Us?

