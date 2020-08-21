Before You Go: Black Americans most vulnerable to COVID-19 but hesitate to see doctors; Gulf storms could make US landfall next week

COVID-19 update: South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 967 new cases of COVID-19 and 52 deaths connected to the virus on Friday.
The percent-positive rate fell to 13 percent.
As of 2:09 p.m. Aug. 21, via S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control:
Confirmed cases in S.C.: 109,135 (+967 new cases since Wednesday)
Positive tests in Charleston County (total): 13,081 (+40)
Negative tests in S.C.: 815,899
Deaths in S.C. from COVID-19: 2,339 (+52)
Black people most vulnerable to COVID-19, but hesitate to get medical help. The coronavirus has killed black Americans at a disproportionate rate, but many hesitate to get medical attention due to distrust and a troubled history with the medical profession, according to an MUSC official. The distrust complicates doctors' efforts to develop a vaccine that will be effective for black communities. Source: P&C
Twin tropical cyclones aimed to hit the Gulf next week. For the first time on record, two tropical cyclones are poised to make landfall in the U.S. early next week — possibly on the same day. So far, neither storm poses a risk to Charleston. Source: NBC