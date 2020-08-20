Thursday, August 20, 2020
The Agenda: MUSC to administer COVID-19 vaccine trial; Congressional inquiry finds SC foster waiver went against federal policy
Meteorologists monitoring three potential storms
by Lauren Hurlock
Thu, Aug 20, 2020 at 10:16 AM
Patients can soon register for MUSC coronavirus vaccine trial.
The Medical University of South Carolina will begin enrolling 1,500 patients in a COVID-19 vaccine trial with AstraZeneca. It is one of two sites where patients can participate in coronavirus drug trials. Source: P&C
Congressional probe finds waiver granted to religious foster care agency discriminatory.
A congressional probe found that the waiver the Trump administration gave to a Christian foster care agency was not in the best interest of children. Gov. Henry McMaster requested the waiver for the group to receive federal funds despite a regulation barring discrimination against potential foster parents based on sexual orientation. Source: P&C
The $1.5 billion "Lottery Lawyer" indicted for wire fraud.
An S.C. attorney who specializes in representing lottery winners and who worked with the $1.5 billion lottery winner in 2018 was indicted on federal charges of wire fraud, money laundering and conspiracy. Source: Anderson Independent Mail
Meteorologists tracking three tropical systems.
Three tropical systems are being tracked by meteorologists, with one possibly bringing rain to the Carolinas next week. Source: WYFF
