Charleston collecting input for 10-year update to city's comprehensive plan

Charleston residents can help update the city's comprehensive plan, the guiding outline for decisions on development, housing, transportation, land use and more for the next 10 years.





This input ensures the "Charleston City Plan" reflects citizens’ vision for the Holy City's future. Some of what officials are looking for are ways to strengthen residential neighborhoods, improve transportation, increase affordable housing and improve the general quality of life for the Charleston community.





Events that complement the plan, kicking off virtually Thursday by discussing housing, will take place in three phases: Phase one deals with defining existing conditions, challenges and opportunities facing the community and establishing a shared vision as the city tackles them.



“Our goal with the City Plan is to weave together recommendations from a whole host of recent plans and studies with the expertise of our community and rigorous research and analysis to create one unified vision for the future of Charleston,” said Charleston Planning Director Jacob Lindsey in a press release.





The initial phase looks at how the city has changed and how that change can be shaped in the future. Activities focus on education and learning together by reviewing trends and listening to community members’ lived experiences.





During phase two, a plan will be drafted that responds to challenges and opportunities defined by community members during the previous phase. Activities will focus on refining these recommendations.





Phase three will make final revisions to the plan before it is adopted by Charleston City Council. Activities will focus on gathering the last of public feedback and seeking comments from the community during public hearings.





Built on previous city plans and studies like the Dutch Dialogues and guided by four basic ideas — where water is and going to be, using the best data available, protecting the city’s historic diversity and empowering the community — the plan will incorporate public input and inform daily decisions by staff, planning commission and city council around population, economic development, natural resources, cultural resources, community facilities, housing, land use, transportation, priority investment and resilience.





For details on Thursday's Housing Lab, other upcoming public meetings and ways to get involved visit www.charlestoncityplan.com.

