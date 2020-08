Before You Go: Another day under 1,000; Court will hear case on McMaster's private school plan; CDC retakes control of COVID-19 data

click to enlarge Photo by Tai's Captures on Unsplash

Keep up the mask wearing and hand washing, folks

South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 896 new cases of COVID-19 and 42 deaths connected to the virus on Thursday.The percent positive rate was 15.2 percent.Confirmed cases in S.C.: 108,146 (+896 new cases since Wednesday)Positive tests in Charleston County (total): 13,041 (+49)Negative tests in S.C.: 806,629Deaths in S.C. from COVID-19: 2,289 (+42)Two tropical depressions in the Atlantic do not currently appear to be a threat to the Lowcountry. Keep your eye on the National Hurricane Center for the latest updates.S.C. Supreme Court will hear case against McMaster’s $32 million spending on private schools. Today the S.C. Supreme Court agreed to hear what could be a "landmark case" about whether Gov. Henry McMaster can legally spend $32 million in COVID-19 fed relief aid on private school tuition grants.Source: The State The New Yorker : "What Does Boredom Do to Us — and for Us?" Washington Post : "Each of the three people who led Trump’s 2016 campaign has now faced criminal charges" Wall Street Journal : "Troubled Covid-19 Data System Returning to CDC"