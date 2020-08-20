Before You Go: Another day under 1,000; Court will hear case on McMaster's private school plan; CDC retakes control of COVID-19 data

click to enlarge
South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 896 new cases of COVID-19 and 42 deaths connected to the virus on Thursday.
The percent positive rate was 15.2 percent.
As of 4:25 p.m. Aug. 20, via S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control:
Confirmed cases in S.C.: 108,146 (+896 new cases since Wednesday)
Positive tests in Charleston County (total): 13,041 (+49)
Negative tests in S.C.: 806,629
Deaths in S.C. from COVID-19: 2,289 (+42)
Top stories
Two tropical depressions in the Atlantic do not currently appear to be a threat to the Lowcountry. Keep your eye on the National Hurricane Center
for the latest updates.
S.C. Supreme Court will hear case against McMaster’s $32 million spending on private schools. Today the S.C. Supreme Court agreed to hear what could be a "landmark case" about whether Gov. Henry McMaster can legally spend $32 million in COVID-19 fed relief aid on private school tuition grants.
Source: The State
What we're reading
