Thursday, August 20, 2020

Before You Go: Another day under 1,000; Court will hear case on McMaster's private school plan; CDC retakes control of COVID-19 data

Tropical depressions not a Lowcountry concern

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Thu, Aug 20, 2020 at 4:48 PM

click to enlarge Keep up the mask wearing and hand washing, folks - PHOTO BY TAI'S CAPTURES ON UNSPLASH
  • Photo by Tai's Captures on Unsplash
  • Keep up the mask wearing and hand washing, folks
COVID-19 update: South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 896 new cases of COVID-19 and 42 deaths connected to the virus on Thursday.

The percent positive rate was 15.2 percent.

As of 4:25 p.m. Aug. 20, via S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control:
Confirmed cases in S.C.: 108,146 (+896 new cases since Wednesday)
Positive tests in Charleston County (total): 13,041 (+49)
Negative tests in S.C.: 806,629
Deaths in S.C. from COVID-19: 2,289 (+42)
Top stories

Two tropical depressions in the Atlantic do not currently appear to be a threat to the Lowcountry. Keep your eye on the National Hurricane Center for the latest updates.

S.C. Supreme Court will hear case against McMaster’s $32 million spending on private schools. Today the S.C. Supreme Court agreed to hear what could be a "landmark case" about whether Gov. Henry McMaster can legally spend $32 million in COVID-19 fed relief aid on private school tuition grants.
Source: The State

What we're reading

The New Yorker: "What Does Boredom Do to Us — and for Us?"

Washington Post: "Each of the three people who led Trump’s 2016 campaign has now faced criminal charges"

Wall Street Journal: "Troubled Covid-19 Data System Returning to CDC"

