The Agenda: Charleston drops initial mask violation warning; first day of school for Charleston Southern

Charleston City Council drops mask violation warning.
Photo by Vera Davidova on Unsplash
Charleston City Council voted to drop the initial warning for mask violations, meaning that fines can be levied upon the first infraction of the mask ordinance. Source: Charleston City Paper
Clyburn pitches absentee voting tailgates in the fall.
Since football fans will be lacking a tailgating outlet, Rep. Jim Clyburn suggested throwing absentee voting tailgates starting on October 5. Source: The State
Rodney Scott appears on Chef's Table.
Rodney Scott, of Rodney Scott's Barbecue, will be featured on Netflix's Chef's Table
. The latest mouth-watering season is, appropriately, all about barbecue. Source: Eater
Students return to Charleston Southern University.
Students are heading for their first day of school at Charleston Southern University today. Most classes are being held online, but on campus students will be required to wear masks (unless in their own dorm or office), take classes in classrooms that have been modified for social distancing, and all classes are being recorded for students who aren't comfortable going to class in person. Source: WCSC
Charleston County voters will vote on penny sales tax in November.
In November Charleston County voters will be asked whether they want to continue to pay a penny sales tax to fund school construction, renovation, and maintenance. The program was originally passed in 2010 and renewed in 2014. Source: P&C