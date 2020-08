The Agenda: Charleston drops initial mask violation warning; first day of school for Charleston Southern

click to enlarge Photo by Vera Davidova on Unsplash

Charleston City Council voted to drop the initial warning for mask violations, meaning that fines can be levied upon the first infraction of the mask ordinance. Source: Charleston City Paper



Since football fans will be lacking a tailgating outlet, Rep. Jim Clyburn suggested throwing absentee voting tailgates starting on October 5. Source: The State



Rodney Scott, of Rodney Scott's Barbecue, will be featured on Netflix's. The latest mouth-watering season is, appropriately, all about barbecue. Source: Eater



Students are heading for their first day of school at Charleston Southern University today. Most classes are being held online, but on campus students will be required to wear masks (unless in their own dorm or office), take classes in classrooms that have been modified for social distancing, and all classes are being recorded for students who aren't comfortable going to class in person. Source: WCSC



In November Charleston County voters will be asked whether they want to continue to pay a penny sales tax to fund school construction, renovation, and maintenance. The program was originally passed in 2010 and renewed in 2014. Source: P&C