Wednesday, August 19, 2020

John Grisham will join Joe Cunningham for virtual brewery tour stop Monday

A Time to Drink

Posted by Sam Spence on Wed, Aug 19, 2020 at 9:00 AM

Grisham will join Cunningham on Monday's brewery tour event
  • Cunningham campaign/Flickr user wfulawschool
  • Grisham will join Cunningham on Monday's brewery tour event
Author John Grisham will join U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham during the congressman's next event on his reelection tour of 1st District breweries. The next stop on the tour, happening virtually this campaign season, is set to stream Mon. Aug. 24 at 7:30 p.m. on Cunningham's Facebook page.

"I have been a longtime fan of John Grisham and his incredible work," Cunningham said in a statement provided to the City Paper Wednesday. "His books reveal the challenges, divisions and realities of the South where we all live."

Grisham is the author of dozens of novels, including A Time to Kill, The Pelican Brief and The Rainmaker and served as a Democratic state House representative in Mississippi in the 1980s after going to school to be an attorney. Many of his books are set in the American South.

"What makes John Grisham so impressive is his commitment to making his community and country a better place," Cunningham said.

Cunningham, a Democrat, is finishing his first term in office and is up for reelection against Republican S.C. House Rep. Nancy Mace. During his 2018 campaign, Cunningham visited breweries around the 1st Congressional District, which stretches from Georgetown along the coast into the Beaufort area. Cunningham made news last year when he was turned away while trying to bring a six-pack of Charleston-area craft beer onto the House floor as a show of support for the independent brewing industry.
Monday's event will be the fourth stop on Cunningham's virtual tour, with previous events featuring musician Will Hoge, Cunningham's four brothers and former S.C. Rep. Bakari Sellers, now an attorney, CNN commentator and podcast host.

"I am honored to have John join us for what will be an exciting virtual conversation over a cold Lowcountry beer," Cunningham said.

Comments

