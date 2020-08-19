Before You Go: Cases remain below 1,000; Missing school technology; Bill Hall remembered

click to enlarge
COVID-19 update: South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 704 new cases of COVID-19 and 17 deaths connected to the virus on Wednesday.
The percent positive rate was 16.8 percent.
As of 5:03 p.m. Aug. 19, via S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control: Confirmed cases in S.C.: 107,274 (+704 new cases since Tuesday)
Positive tests in Charleston County (total): 12,992 (+102)
Negative tests in S.C.: 799,171
Deaths in S.C. from COVID-19: 2,248 (+45)
Top stories:
$700,000
: The value of education technology never returned to Charleston schools
"Paid actor," he said: A member of Berkeley County Council said he was paid by a contractor to dress in traditional Middle Eastern garb as part of a law enforcement training exercise, but declined to say who paid him. Social justice groups are calling for more scrutiny of the situation. Source: P&C
Halls Chophouse founder Bill Hall died this morning, a company VP said in a letter to staff. Source: Charleston City Paper
What we're reading:
