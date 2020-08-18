Tuesday, August 18, 2020
The Agenda: Charleston may drop warning for mask violations; Berkeley County man charged in plot to kidnap WWE star
Lawmakers to return to Columbia for special session handling voting changes
Posted
by Lauren Hurlock
on Tue, Aug 18, 2020 at 10:36 AM
Charleston City Council to consider increasing penalties for not wearing masks.
Charleston City Council will vote Tuesday night to consider removing the requirement to issue warnings to people not wearing masks. Issuing a warning first has been difficult considering the number of people not wearing masks and that there isn't a database to track if someone has previously been given a warning. Source: Live 5
Berkeley County man charged in plot to kidnap WWE star.
Florida deputies have arrested and charged a Berkeley County man, alleging that he broke into World Wrestling Entertainment star Sonya Deville's after planning to kidnapping the pro wrestling personality. Source: P&C
State senators will return to Columbia to address COVID-19 voting.
Lawmakers will return to Columbia for a special session to address voting changes amid the pandemic. They are likely to pass legislation that expands absentee voting. Source: The State
Charleston police asking council for OK on mental health response training grant.
At Tuesday's Charleston City Council meeting, the Charleston Police Department will ask for approval a $27,875 grant from the Department of Justice for training in mental health, substance and abuse response. Source: Live 5
