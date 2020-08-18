Clyburn talks Charleston's painful racial history in DNC opening night speech

House Majority Whip James Clyburn spoke Monday in support of presumptive nominee for president Joe Biden at the Democratic National Convention's first night.
Clyburn took the moment to reference Charleston's integral history to the trans-Atlantic slave trade and the Emanuel AME Church shooting in 2015.
"The ground beneath our feet is seeded with pain that is both old and new," he said. "But from that soil we always find a way to grow together."
Clyburn, whose district covers parts of downtown Charleston the Midlands, pointed to the toppling of the Calhoun statue and the construction of the International African American Museum as evidence that the country is laying the groundwork for "a more just future."
"We can only succeed if we move forward together," Clyburn said. "So, we will need a President who sees unifying people as a requirement of the job. A president who understands the true meaning of community – and how to build it through trust and humility."
The Democratic National Convention continues online through Aug. 20, and will be livestreamed through several outlets.