Monday, August 17, 2020
The Agenda: Saliva test approved by FDA; SC testing numbers decline; Diesel spilled in Charleston marsh
New saliva tests should cost $10
Lauren Hurlock
Mon, Aug 17, 2020 at 10:14 AM
Saliva COVID-19 test approved by FDA.
Photo by Drew Hays on Unsplash
The Food and Drug Administration has approved a new test that was created in a partnership with Yale and the NBA. The tests should cost about $10. Source: NBC
While cases decline, so does testing.
Although South Carolina has seen fewer cases of the coronavirus, the amount of testing has also declined. Source: P&C
More than 3,000 gallons of diesel fuel spilled in marsh.
An above ground diesel tank on Plum Island leaked and spilled more than 3,000 gallons of fuel into Dill Creek marsh. Source: WCSC
Bipartisan support for S.C. hate crime bill.
One of three states without a hate crime bill, more South Carolina politicians are in favor of the state creating some legislation. Source: WCIV
Floyd Breeland, educator and state lawmaker passed away.
Floyd Breeland, who served as educator and state representative, passed away last Tuesday. Source: P&C
