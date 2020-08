The Agenda: Saliva test approved by FDA; SC testing numbers decline; Diesel spilled in Charleston marsh

click to enlarge Photo by Drew Hays on Unsplash

The Food and Drug Administration has approved a new test that was created in a partnership with Yale and the NBA. The tests should cost about $10. Source: NBC

Although South Carolina has seen fewer cases of the coronavirus, the amount of testing has also declined. Source: P&C



An above ground diesel tank on Plum Island leaked and spilled more than 3,000 gallons of fuel into Dill Creek marsh. Source: WCSC One of three states without a hate crime bill, more South Carolina politicians are in favor of the state creating some legislation. Source: WCIV



Floyd Breeland, who served as educator and state representative, passed away last Tuesday. Source: P&C