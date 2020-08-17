Donate to the City Paper | Flip page by page

Monday, August 17, 2020

The Agenda: Saliva test approved by FDA; SC testing numbers decline; Diesel spilled in Charleston marsh

New saliva tests should cost $10

Posted by Lauren Hurlock on Mon, Aug 17, 2020 at 10:14 AM

Saliva COVID-19 test approved by FDA. The Food and Drug Administration has approved a new test that was created in a partnership with Yale and the NBA. The tests should cost about $10. Source: NBC

While cases decline, so does testing. Although South Carolina has seen fewer cases of the coronavirus, the amount of testing has also declined. Source: P&C

More than 3,000 gallons of diesel fuel spilled in marsh. An above ground diesel tank on Plum Island leaked and spilled more than 3,000 gallons of fuel into Dill Creek marsh. Source: WCSC

Bipartisan support for S.C. hate crime bill. One of three states without a hate crime bill, more South Carolina politicians are in favor of the state creating some legislation. Source: WCIV

Floyd Breeland, educator and state lawmaker passed away. Floyd Breeland, who served as educator and state representative, passed away last Tuesday. Source: P&C

