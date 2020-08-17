Before You Go: Clyburn speaking tonight for Dem convention; Clemson discovers unmarked graves in plantation cemetery

click to enlarge
COVID-19 update:
South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 451 new cases of COVID-19 and 20 deaths connected to the virus on Monday.
The percent positive rate was 11.5 percent.
As of 4:52 p.m. Aug. 17, via S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control:
Confirmed cases in S.C.: 105,905 (+451 new cases since Sunday)
Positive tests in Charleston County (total): 12,853 (+31)
Negative tests in S.C.: 790,424
Deaths in S.C. from COVID-19: 2,185 (+20)
House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn will speak remotely from Charleston this evening during the 2020 Democratic National Convention between 9 and 11 p.m. Source: ABC News 4
The S.C. Senate will return to Columbia on Sept. 2 to take up their proposed reforms on how the state will handle voting during the November general election amid the global pandemic. The S.C. House will keep its scheduled return date of Sept. 15. Source: Charleston City Paper
Clemson officials say they have discovered more than 200 unmarked graves at the Calhoun Plantation cemetery on the college's campus. Many are believed to contain the remains of enslaved people and convict laborers. Source: Greenville News
