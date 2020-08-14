Friday, August 14, 2020
The Agenda: SC Attorney General asks Supreme Court to weigh in on Heritage Act; 14 businesses fined for mask violations
S.C. has four days below 1,000 coronavirus cases
by Lauren Hurlock
on Fri, Aug 14, 2020 at 10:18 AM
S.C. Attorney General to ask state Supreme Court to weigh in on Heritage Act.
South Carolina Attorney General's Office has asked the state Supreme Court to weigh in about the constitutionality of the Heritage Act's protection of Confederate monuments. Source: P&C
Senate adjourns without coronavirus relief.
The U.S. Senate adjourned through the end of the month without passing additional coronavirus relief. Millions face hard times ahead as job growth slows for low wage earners. Source: Washington Post
State sees four days below 1,000.
On Thursday, for the fourth day in a row, South Carolina's COVID-19 numbers were below 1,000. Source: City Paper
Fourteen Charleston businesses fined for mask requirements.
Fourteen different businesses in Charleston have been cited for violating the mask requirements. The mask ordinance went into effect on July 1 and City Council upped the penalties two weeks later. Source: P&C
