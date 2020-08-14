Donate to the City Paper | Flip page by page

Environmental advocates dispute plastic pellet manufacturer's claims

High concentration of nurdles found near waterfront facility, lawsuit alleged

Posted by Heath Ellison on Fri, Aug 14, 2020 at 5:22 PM

In a legal response filed Friday, Charleston Waterkeeper and the Coastal Conservation League told the court their lawsuit against Frontier Logistics must be able to proceed. The suit claims Frontier Logistics is to blame for a large amount of plastic pellets, or nurdles, that were found in regional waterways.

The response from the environmental groups comes after Frontier Logistics filed a motion in July to halt the case. Waterkeeper and the Coastal Conservation League said Friday in a press release, "the company’s description of evidence gathered so far is either wrong or misleading."

Waterkeeper said it conducted an eight-month investigation gathered over 14,000 pellets, claiming to have found the high concentrations of pellets near Frontier's facility.

“This has not been a rush to judgment, in fact, far from it,” said Andrew Wunderley of Charleston Waterkeeper in the press release.

The plastic pellets in dispute have washed up on area beaches in recent years. Local governments, including the City of Charleston, have adopted bans on single-use plastics. But, few protections are in place at the state level, according to City Paper's sister publication Statehouse Report.

