Before You Go: Coronavirus cases creep over 1,000 again; Flowertown Festival's Summerville impact; Why 'WAP' is a public health triumph

COVID-19 update:
Photo by Zhen Hu on Unsplash
South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 1,015 new cases of COVID-19 and 16 deaths connected to the virus on Friday, breaking the four day streak of cases underneath 1,000.
The percent positive rate was 15 percent.
As of 1:52 p.m. Aug. 14, via S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control:
103,880 Confirmed cases in S.C.: 103,880 (+1,015 new cases since Thursday)
Positive tests in Charleston County (total): 12,681 (+83)
Negative tests in S.C.: 770,336
Deaths in S.C. from COVID-19: 2,106 (+16)
Flowertown Festival canceled, organizers talk about the festival's impact on Summerville
. Usually held in April, the Flowertown Festival was postponed and eventually canceled due to concerns about coronavirus. Originally hosted in 1972, the festival sees more than 250,000 guests and raises more than $100,000 for the Summerville YMCA. Source: P&C
