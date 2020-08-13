Donate to the City Paper | Flip page by page

Thursday, August 13, 2020

The Agenda: Charleston County parents want more info about school reopenings; IOP holding emergency parking meeting

US sets record of 21 weeks of 1M+ jobless claims

Posted by Lauren Hurlock on Thu, Aug 13, 2020 at 10:28 AM

  • Harbor View Elementary utilizes partitions in its efforts to keep distance between students
Charleston County parents want more info about school reopening. With the first day of school scheduled for Sept. 8, parents in Charleston County want more information about the specifics of the reopening plans. Source: P&C

Isle of Palms to have emergency parking meeting. Isle of Palms City Council will have an emergency meeting on Thursday to discuss parking. The mayor proposed gradually reopening public parking. Source: WCBD

Coastal Carolina having "touchless" move in. This week 3,300 students will move in to dorms at Coastal Carolina University using a touchless drive-thru move-in. Students pull up at their appointment time with their belongings, scan a QR code, are given their key, and then they can move in. Source: P&C

South Carolina Aquarium lays off nearly two dozen. The South Carolina Aquarium laid off 23 employees due to financial losses connected to the pandemic. Source: WCSC

Unemployment claims fall below one million nationally. Nationally, new jobless claims are below 1 million this week, ending the streak of seven-digit unemployment after 21 straight weeks. In March it hit a peak of nearly 7 million. Source: WSJ

