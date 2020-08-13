Thursday, August 13, 2020
The Agenda: Charleston County parents want more info about school reopenings; IOP holding emergency parking meeting
US sets record of 21 weeks of 1M+ jobless claims
by Lauren Hurlock
Lauren Hurlock
Charleston County parents want more info about school reopening.
Harbor View Elementary utilizes partitions in its efforts to keep distance between students
With the first day of school scheduled for Sept. 8, parents in Charleston County want more information about the specifics of the reopening plans. Source: P&C
Isle of Palms to have emergency parking meeting.
Isle of Palms City Council will have an emergency meeting on Thursday to discuss parking. The mayor proposed gradually reopening public parking. Source: WCBD
Coastal Carolina having "touchless" move in.
This week 3,300 students will move in to dorms at Coastal Carolina University using a touchless drive-thru move-in. Students pull up at their appointment time with their belongings, scan a QR code, are given their key, and then they can move in. Source: P&C
South Carolina Aquarium lays off nearly two dozen.
The South Carolina Aquarium laid off 23 employees due to financial losses connected to the pandemic. Source: WCSC
Unemployment claims fall below one million nationally.
Nationally, new jobless claims are below 1 million this week, ending the streak of seven-digit unemployment after 21 straight weeks. In March it hit a peak of nearly 7 million. Source: WSJ
