Before You Go: New cases remain below 1,000; IOP will ease parking restrictions; Chs. GOP holding rally tonight

DHEC announced 907 new cases of COVID-19 and 35 deaths connected to the virus on Thursday, the fourth-straight day with less than 1,000 new cases.The percent positive rate was 15.7%.As of 5:24 p.m. Aug. 13, via S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control:Confirmed cases in S.C.: 103,051 (+907 new cases since Tuesday)Positive tests in Charleston County (total): 12,598 (+76)Negative tests in S.C.: 729,395Deaths in S.C. from COVID-19: 2,057 (+35)Isle of Palms officials have voted to relax some of the parking restrictions put in place to cut down on crowds during the pandemic starting Sunday. Source: P&C



Charleston County Republican Party is holding an in-person rally tonight in West Ashley it's calling "The Case for America," with GOP VIPs slated to be in attendance, including U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham. Source: WPDE-TV