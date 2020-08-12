The Agenda: County planning 5-lane highway project near historically black Phillips community; Spencer Wetmore wins special election for Seat 115

click to enlarge
Biden chooses Harris for VP.
Google maps streetview
The corner of Joe Rouse Road and Highway 41
Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden announced yesterday that Kamala Harris would be joining him on the ticket. Her nomination makes history, as she is the first black, first Asian American, and first Indian American to be nominated for the position by a major party. Source: NPR
Charleston County to put five lane highway through historically black Phillips community.
Faced with the task of widening Highway 41 and disrupting nearby Mount Pleasant communities, Charleston County Is planning construction they would affect the Phillips community, a historically black area of East Cooper established after the Civil War. Source: P&C
Spencer Wetmore wins special election, flips State House Seat 115.
Democrat Spencer Wetmore flipped State House Seat 115, which represents James Island, Folly Beach, Kiawah and Seabrook. She will serve out the last three months of Peter McCoy's term, who vacated the seat to be the U.S. Attorney for S.C. Source: WCBD
Critical look at Charleston Visitors Bureau in The New York Times.
The New York Times
wrote a story about Charleston and the balance between promoting tourism and telling the story of a dynamic, complicated hometown. Source: New York Times