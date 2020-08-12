Before You Go: DHEC info shows wearing masks works; Fourth-longest game in NHL playoff history

click to enlarge
COVID-19 update
-
: DHEC announced 712 new cases of COVID-19 and 45 deaths connected to the virus on Wednesday, marking the lowest single day count since July.
The percent positive rate was 19.6%.
As of 4:24 p.m. Aug. 12, via S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control:
Confirmed cases in S.C.: 102,143 (+712 new cases since Tuesday)
Positive tests in Charleston County (total): 12,522 (+92)
Negative tests in S.C.: 724,146
Deaths in S.C. from COVID-19: 2,057 (+45)
Wear Your Mask:
Data from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control shows that wearing masks works. According to a DHEC press release, jurisdictions with mask requirements have shown a 46.3 percent greater decrease in cases since mask mandates were implemented at the beginning of July.
"We will be in a much better position in four to six weeks if South Carolinians practice physical distancing and use a mask,” S.C. state epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said in the release.
“Together, we can completely reverse our fortunes and create safe environments for our business recovery, for our lifestyle recovery, and particularly for our students returning to school in a few short weeks, but we must act more aggressively, and now.”
Fall Football Cancellations:
The Big South announced they would postpone all fall sports Wednesday, meaning Charleston Southern University will not play football this fall. Following the Tuesday decisions by the Mid Atlantic Conference, Mountain West Conference, Big Ten and Pac 12 to postpone their seasons, the Big South followed suit, saying they intend to start the season in the spring. Source: WBTV
On the other hand, the ACC and SEC's plans for fall play remain unchanged
, meaning we could see college football in Clemson and Columbia in 2020.
