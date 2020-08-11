Tuesday, August 11, 2020
The Agenda: SC passes 100,000 cases of coronavirus, lower daily counts; All school district reopening plans approved
Lowest daily count in two months
by Lauren Hurlock
on Tue, Aug 11, 2020 at 10:27 AM
South Carolina passes 100,000 cases of coronavirus.
On Monday, South Carolina passed the threshold for 100,000 cases of coronavirus and posted the lowest numbers for daily cases in months with 718 new cases reported yesterday. The last time the daily cases was under 1,000 was two months ago. Source: City Paper
All S.C. school district reopening plans approved.
As of Monday, all South Carolina school districts' reopening plans had been approved. State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman asks that all South Carolinians help students get back to school: "“Whether it is driving a neighbor’s child to school, providing temporary child care, supporting an educator, or simply wearing a face mask and practicing social distancing, every person in our state can help us get back to full face to face instruction as quickly and safely as possible.” Source: The State
State supreme court won't rehear cruise ship case.
The South Carolina Supreme Court has declined to rehear the case about a new cruise ship terminal, forcing the South Carolina Administrative Law Court to consider evidence from opponents of the terminal. Source: P&C
Meteorologists are watching what might be season's 10th named storm.
The National Hurricane Center is watching a tropical wave that has a 70 percent chance to develop into a tropical storm in the next 48 hours. Source: WCSC
