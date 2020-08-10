Donate to the City Paper | Flip page by page

Monday, August 10, 2020

The Agenda: State doc regrets not speaking out on reopening plans; Medieval Times, others get crowd exemptions; County encrypts radio comms

New port terminal to open in March

Posted by Lauren Hurlock on Mon, Aug 10, 2020 at 10:16 AM

Dr. Linda Bell has been one of the more visible faces of the state's coronavirus response
  • SC ETV screenshot
  • Dr. Linda Bell has been one of the more visible faces of the state's coronavirus response
State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said she regrets not speaking out about reopening plans. Bell wrote in a June email that she was "really disappointed" that Gov. Henry McMaster's staff made it seem that by not challenging the governor, the Department of Health and Environmental Control was on board with the reopening plans, specifically about reopening restaurant dining rooms. Source: The State

Medieval Times and NASCAR given exemptions on gathering restrictions. Officially, gatherings of more than 250 people are banned during the coronavirus pandemic. However, at least 71 events have been given waivers to draw larger crowds, including NASCAR's Southern 500 race in Darlington. Source: AP

Charleston County encrypts radio communications, watchdog cries foul. Charleston County law enforcement officials reportedly spent $825,000 to encrypt their radio communications, sparking concerns about transparency. Source: P&C

S.C. Ports' new terminal scheduled to open in March. The newest Charleston-area terminal, located on the old Navy Base in North Charleston, is scheduled to open in March. It is the first phase of a six-year, $2-billion project that will double Charleston's local port capacity. Source: AP

