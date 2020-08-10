Donate to the City Paper | Flip page by page

Monday, August 10, 2020

CofC suspends fall sports due to pandemic, some will compete in spring

Soccer, volleyball, and cross country will continue training for spring season

Posted by Lauren Hurlock on Mon, Aug 10, 2020 at 2:50 PM

click to enlarge CofC's new system will allow students to choose which classes are pass-fail grades - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • CofC's new system will allow students to choose which classes are pass-fail grades
The College of Charleston announced on Monday that they have suspended fall sports for the 2020 year due to health concerns surrounding the pandemic.

Fall sports, including volleyball, men's and women's soccer, and men's and women's cross country will not compete, and will instead train and practice for an expected spring season. Year-round sports, including golf, tennis, sailing and equestrian will not compete during the fall portion of their schedule.

"The safety and well-being of our coaches, student-athletes and staff remains a top priority for us," said Matt Roberts, College of Charleston's athletic director, in a press release, "We will continue to provide a safe environment through established protocols and safety measures we have already set in place as our student-athletes report for workouts and in-person classes in the coming weeks."

The decision does not impact winter and spring sports, including: basketball, baseball, softball, beach volleyball, and women's indoor and outdoor track and field. Those sports remain on schedule.

Classes at the College will resume online on Tuesday, Aug. 25, and in person on Monday, Sept. 14.

Tags: , , , , ,

Related Stories

Support local journalism with a donation to Charleston City Paper

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2020, Charleston City Paper   RSS