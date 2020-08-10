CofC suspends fall sports due to pandemic, some will compete in spring

click to enlarge
Provided
The College of Charleston announced on Monday that they have suspended fall sports for the 2020 year due to health concerns surrounding the pandemic.
Fall sports, including volleyball, men's and women's soccer, and men's and women's cross country will not compete, and will instead train and practice for an expected spring season. Year-round sports, including golf, tennis, sailing and equestrian will not compete during the fall portion of their schedule.
"The safety and well-being of our coaches, student-athletes and staff remains a top priority for us," said Matt Roberts, College of Charleston's athletic director, in a press release
, "We will continue to provide a safe environment through established protocols and safety measures we have already set in place as our student-athletes report for workouts and in-person classes in the coming weeks."
The decision does not impact winter and spring sports, including: basketball, baseball, softball, beach volleyball, and women's indoor and outdoor track and field. Those sports remain on schedule.
Classes at the College will resume online on Tuesday, Aug. 25, and in person on Monday, Sept. 14.