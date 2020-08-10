Before You Go: DHEC reports lowest numbers since July 7; Cases top 100,000; CFB stars push for fall season;
Coffee Crisis
Posted
by Sam Spence
on Mon, Aug 10, 2020 at 5:15 PM
click to enlarge
Photo by Erin Doering on Unsplash
COVID-19 update: DHEC announced 718 new cases of COVID-19 and 17 deaths connected to the virus on Monday, the lowest single-day case count since early July.
The percent of positive COVID-19 tests was 12.8 percent.
As of 4:30 p.m. Aug. 10, via S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control:
Confirmed cases in S.C.: 100,431 (+718 new cases since Sunday)
Positive tests in Charleston County (total): 12,353 (+53)
Negative tests in S.C.: 717,230
Deaths in S.C. from COVID-19: 1,966 (+17)
DHEC
Charleston is earthquake country too. You heard about the earthquake in North Carolina over the weekend? Well, Charleston is also an active seismic area — a disastrous quake shook the downtown area in 1886. Source: P&C
Greenville News: 'It was absolute hell': COVID-19 sweeps through family of 5 in Upstate South Carolina
"We want to play." Clemson star Trevor Lawrence is among the college football players pressing to move ahead with the season as at least one major conference votes to take the fall off. Source: NYT