Before You Go: DHEC reports lowest numbers since July 7; Cases top 100,000; CFB stars push for fall season;

click to enlarge Photo by Erin Doering on Unsplash

DHEC

DHEC announced 718 new cases of COVID-19 and 17 deaths connected to the virus on Monday, the lowest single-day case count since early July.The percent of positive COVID-19 tests was 12.8 percent.As of 4:30 p.m. Aug. 10, via S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control:Confirmed cases in S.C.: 100,431 (+718 new cases since Sunday)Positive tests in Charleston County (total): 12,353 (+53)Negative tests in S.C.: 717,230Deaths in S.C. from COVID-19: 1,966 (+17)You heard about the earthquake in North Carolina over the weekend? Well, Charleston is also an active seismic area — a disastrous quake shook the downtown area in 1886. Source: P&C



Greenville News: 'It was absolute hell': COVID-19 sweeps through family of 5 in Upstate South CarolinaClemson star Trevor Lawrence is among the college football players pressing to move ahead with the season as at least one major conference votes to take the fall off. Source: NYT The Ringer: A Season Without College Football and a Sport Forever Changed The Verge: Power outages after Tropical Storm Isaias were a warning to utilities Vox : The global coffee crisis is coming