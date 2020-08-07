The Agenda: Clyburn says without national plan, pandemic is worse than 2008 recession; IOP holding emergency meeting on parking

click to enlarge
U.S. Rep. James Clyburn says pandemic is "much, much worse" than 2008 recession, no national plan.
In an interview with the Associated Press, Clyburn said the COVID-19 crisis is "much, much worse" than the 2008 recession. He said “You can’t solve the economic crisis without solving the health care crisis, and the problem we’ve got is that we do not have a national plan to deal with this virus.” Source: AP
Isle of Palms holding emergency parking meeting.
Isle of Palms City Council is holding an emergency hearing on Friday morning to talk about parking. A lawsuit was filed against the city after the beach island reduced free public parking by half. Source: WCSC
New flood maps in 2021.
Charleston County will be getting updated FEMA flood maps that are effective Jan. 29, giving homeowners more insight as to whether their property floods and if they need flood insurance. Source: P&C
Deadline today: Friday is the last day for CCSD families to request free internet.
Charleston County School District families can apply to receive free internet access and devices for this semester, but the deadline is Friday (today.) Families that qualify will receive free hot spot devices and internet through December 2020. Nearly ten percent of students in CCSD do not have reliable access to the internet. Source: WCSC
Tax-free weekend begins today.
Pick up school supplies and receive a break on the state's six percent sales tax. Online purchases are also eligible, so shop from the comfort of your couch. Source: WIS