Before you go: Charleston County to poll voters on funding affordable housing; How the pandemic defeated America

Friday, August 7, 2020

Tax hike would equate to $8 per $100,000 of home value

Posted by Lauren Hurlock on Fri, Aug 7, 2020 at 6:16 PM

COVID-19 update: DHEC announced 1,265 new cases of COVID-19 and 21 deaths connected to the virus today. South Carolina has a total of 97,554 cases and 1,883 people have died since the start of the pandemic. As of yesterday, a total of 824,500 tests have been conducted in the state.

The percent of positive COVID-19 tests was 18.3 percent.

Charleston County Council to ask voters if they would support raised property taxes for affordable housing. Charleston Council Council is reportedly preparing to ask voters if they would support raising the county's tax rate to fund creating more affordable housing. It would equate to $8 annually per $100,000 of home value in more taxes. A poll says that a majority of voters would be in favor. Source: P&C

What we're reading:
- New York Times: Coming Next: The Greater Recession
- The Atlantic: How the Pandemic Defeated America
- The Verge: The U.S. Declared War on TikTok Because It Can't Handle The Truth
- Washington Post: A Pregnant Woman with COVID-19 Was Dying. With One Decision, Her Doctors Saved Three Lives.
Related Charleston's pregnant women and their providers struggle to maintain a sense of normalcy during COVID-19: In Due Time
Charleston's pregnant women and their providers struggle to maintain a sense of normalcy during COVID-19
In Due Time
Pregnant women around the world often follow a similar to-do list. A worldwide pandemic, though, has shoved those to-do lists into the bottoms of purses and desk drawers, hidden beneath masks and hand sanitizer and Clorox wipes.
By Connelly Hardaway
Features
The latest from the City Paper:
- As carriage tour activists and operators float reforms, city could consider changes soon
- Shark Week returns to the South Carolina Aquarium, Aug. 9-15
- Epic Center will transform West Ashley
- McKenzie Eddy releases new single "Stingray," her first in 8 years

