Before you go: Charleston County to poll voters on funding affordable housing; How the pandemic defeated America

click to enlarge Photo by David Martin on Unsplash

SCDHEC

DHEC announced 1,265 new cases of COVID-19 and 21 deaths connected to the virus today. South Carolina has a total of 97,554 cases and 1,883 people have died since the start of the pandemic. As of yesterday, a total of 824,500 tests have been conducted in the state.The percent of positive COVID-19 tests was 18.3 percent.Charleston Council Council is reportedly preparing to ask voters if they would support raising the county's tax rate to fund creating more affordable housing. It would equate to $8 annually per $100,000 of home value in more taxes. A poll says that a majority of voters would be in favor. Source: P&C How the Pandemic Defeated America

