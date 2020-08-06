Thursday, August 6, 2020
The Agenda: No incentives for hospitals to inflate COVID-19 numbers; More than 700,000 have filed for unemployment in SC
FAA to fine Boeing $1.25 mil
Fact Check: No financial incentive for hospitals to inflate COVID-19 numbers.
Contrary to some claims on social media, hospitals and medical professionals do not get paid more for logging a COVID-19 death or case. Source: P&C
More than 700,000 people filed unemployment in South Carolina.
Since the pandemic began, 706,528 people have filed for unemployment in the state. Although the new filings has decreased, more than 8,900 filed for unemployment for the first time last week. Source: Live 5
When it rains, it
pours floods.
Although the Charleston area missed major flooding with Isaias, a slow moving storm brought flooding to Charleston and Berkeley counties. Source: Live 5
FAA floats fine against Boeing for "undue pressure" put on safety inspectors.
The Federal Aviation Authority wants to issue $1.25 million in fines against Boeing for putting "undue pressure" on safety inspectors in their North Charleston plant. The company came under fire for safety and quality control issues related to planes from the plant. Source: The State
