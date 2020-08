The Agenda: No incentives for hospitals to inflate COVID-19 numbers; More than 700,000 have filed for unemployment in SC

click to enlarge Photo by Daan Stevens on Unsplash

pours

Contrary to some claims on social media, hospitals and medical professionals do not get paid more for logging a COVID-19 death or case. Source: P&C



Since the pandemic began, 706,528 people have filed for unemployment in the state. Although the new filings has decreased, more than 8,900 filed for unemployment for the first time last week. Source: Live 5



Although the Charleston area missed major flooding with Isaias, a slow moving storm brought flooding to Charleston and Berkeley counties. Source: Live 5



The Federal Aviation Authority wants to issue $1.25 million in fines against Boeing for putting "undue pressure" on safety inspectors in their North Charleston plant. The company came under fire for safety and quality control issues related to planes from the plant. Source: The State