Before You Go: 1,295 new COVID-19 cases; Clemson is preseason No. 1; NY attorney general seeks to dissolve NRA

COVID-19 update:
Photo by Dave Adamson on Unsplash
Clemson ranked No. 1 in preseason polls released today, along with the ACC's fall schedule which kicks off in September
DHEC announced 1,295 new cases of COVID-19 and 44 deaths connected to the virus today. South Carolina has a total of 96,132 cases and 1,863 people have died since the start of the pandemic. As of yesterday, a total of 812,013 tests have been conducted in the state.
The percent of positive COVID-19 tests was 19.7 percent.
As of 3:30 p.m. Aug. 6, via S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control:
Confirmed cases in S.C.: 96,132 (+1,295 new cases since Wednesday)
Positive tests in Charleston County (total): 11,998 (+89)
Negative tests in S.C.: 685,967
Deaths in S.C. from COVID-19: 1,863 (+44)
Top stories:
Charleston Wine + Food Fest has canceled its 2021 event
due to COVID-19 concerns. "The safety and security of our guests, participating talent, staff, vendors, and community is of the utmost importance and one that should take precedence above all else," said the organizers in a statement. The festival brings almost 30,000 visitors (local and otherwise) to its events and this past year had a economic impact of $19.9 million.
In a strange cause for celebration during the age of COVID-19, Clemson ranked No. 1
in the first major preseason poll released today. The ACC released its full football schedule
with the first game to be held on Sept. 12.
The rest from the City Paper:
— SUSTO will headline festival to benefit food workers in US and Canada
— Westbrook Brewing Co. debuts “Stingrays IPA,” with a portion of proceeds going towards the South Carolina Aquarium conservation efforts
— City Gallery reopens with updated safety precautions, new group exhibition