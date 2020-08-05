Wednesday, August 5, 2020
The Agenda: Graham calling for extension of coronavirus relief; Mount Pleasant to consider naming racism a public health threat
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively regret plantation wedding
by Lauren Hurlock
on Wed, Aug 5, 2020 at 10:05 AM
Sen. Graham among vulnerable Republicans calling for an extension of supplemental unemployment benefits.
Some Republicans including U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham are calling for a deal to be made on unemployment benefits and coronavirus relief before they return home to campaign for reelection. Initially saying they would extend unemployment benefits "over my dead body," now Graham is offering a more generous proposal than his other GOP colleagues. Source: AP
Mount Pleasant to consider a resolution naming racism as a public health threat.
A Mount Pleasant committee will vote on the measure, which was written by the African American Historic Settlement Commission, a local nonprofit that focuses on issues within the African-American community. If it makes it out of committee, it will then go to the full town council for a vote. Source: WCSC
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively regret plantation wedding.
In a recent interview, Ryan Reynolds said that having their wedding at Boone Hall Plantation in Mount Pleasant is "something we'll always be deeply and unreservedly sorry for." He continued, saying, "What we saw at the time was a wedding venue on Pinterest. What we saw after was a place built upon devastating tragedy." Source: CNN
Carowinds will remain closed for the rest of 2020.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the amusement park straddling the North and South Carolina borders will remain closed through the end of the year. Source: WCSC
