Before You Go: 1,175 new COVID-19 cases; Percent-positive rate up; Some SC schools don't have full-time nurses

click to enlarge
COVID-19 update
-
Photo by Feliphe Schiarolli on Unsplash
: DHEC announced 1,175 new cases of COVID-19 and 45 deaths connected to the virus today. South Carolina has a total of 94,837 cases and 1,819 people have died since the start of the pandemic. As of yesterday, a total of 804,195 tests have been conducted in the state.
The percent of positive COVID-19 tests was 20.7 percent.
As of 2:02 p.m. Aug. 5, via S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control
:
Confirmed cases in S.C.: 94,837 (+1,175 new cases since Tuesday)
Positive tests in Charleston County (total): 11,909 (+112)
Negative tests in S.C.: 679,738
Deaths in S.C. from COVID-19: 1,819 (+45)
Top stories
:
S.C. Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman reported that there might not be a full-time nurse present at every South Carolina school this fall. AccelerateEd is recommending every school has a full-time nurse, but as of June, over 150 schools did not have one on staff. via The State
.
A lawsuit over Gov. Henry McMaster’s $32 million private school grant could land him in S.C. Supreme Court. Orangeburg resident Thomasena Adams’ lawyer plans to ask the court to consider taking the case, and the Orangeburg County School Board voted unanimously to join the lawsuit. McMaster’s program would provide grants to about 5,000 private school students. via P&C
.
What we're reading
:
Vox
: "America’s slow, painful shift to enforcing mask mandates"
The New York Times
: "Businesses Thought They Were Covered for the Pandemic. Insurers Say No."
The Verge
: "Instagram launches Reels, its attempt to keep you off TikTok"
More from the City Paper
:
- Charleston's pregnant women and their providers struggle to maintain a sense of normalcy during COVID-19
- Vegan restaurant Neon Tiger opens on King Street with plant-based drinks, pizzas and a look into the future
- Charleston teachers and district leaders prepare classrooms for students