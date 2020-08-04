The Agenda: Charleston spared by Isaias; Alcohol sales worry experts; Harrison and Graham a close race

click to enlarge
Charleston "dodged a bullet" on Isaias.
Downtown Charleston "dodged a bullet" of major flooding from Isaias. The storm mostly stayed off shore and the timing of the tides helped keep floodwaters at bay. Source: Live 5
Alcohol sales worry experts.
Since quarantine began, off-premise sales of alcohol have soared. Public health officials are concerned about disordered drinking and the short and long term effects, including people less likely to social distance when they've been drinking. Source: P&C
POLL: Harrison and Graham close race.
According to a new poll from Morning Consult, Senator Lindsey Graham and Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison are within a percentage point, which is well within the margin of error. Source: Morning Consult
Tax-free weekend this weekend.
South Carolina's sales tax holiday is this weekend, so save the customary 6 percent sales tax on back-to-school items like art supplies, computers, diapers and more. Source: Live 5
Country entering new phase of pandemic.
According to Dr. Deborah Birx and Dr. Anthony Fauci, two of the country's top infectious disease specialists, the country is entering a new phase of the pandemic where the disease is spread by asymptomatic people in the community. Source: NYT